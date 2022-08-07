The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has sanctioned Rs 30 lakh for the elbow surgery of Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar in the United Kingdom.

20-year-old Sargar who won a silver in the Commonwealth Games 2022, on his maiden participation in the games, sustained an elbow injury during his medal-winning lift. He was given immediate medical attention and doctors in UK advised him a surgery. The Indian government decided to bear the cost of the surgery of the young athlete and today sanctioned the entire cost of operation, amounting to 30 lakhs.

The athlete is stable now and recovering in hospital in UK. Olympic silver medalist and CWG2020 gold medalist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu took to Twitter to thank the government and the weightlifting federation for this support.

Mirabai wrote in her tweet on Sunday,

“I would like to thank Govt. @Media_SAI , TOPS for getting the elbow surgery done for our silver medalist Sanket Sargar in London. He got injured during his competition at CWG. On the request of Weightlifting Federation, govt. immediately released funds and got his surgery done."

