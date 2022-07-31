CWG 2022: Full List of Indian Medal Winners in Birmingham

The Commonwealth Games 2022 are underway in Birmingham with a host of star India athletes taking the centre-stage. Few have already made their marks (read weightlifters) while others are en route to glory.

Here’s a full list of Indian medal winners from CWG 2022 so far:-

Sanket Mahadev Sargar - SILVER (Weightlifting, Men’s 55kg class)

A heroic show from the young athlete who ended up hurting his elbow and didn’t hesitate in going for one last attempt at the yellow metal despite blinding pain. Sanket took home silver and the loudest cheer was reserved for him when he climbed up the podium with the crowd acknowledging his gutsy performance. The 21-year-old lifted a total of 241kg to win the silver medal.

Gururaja Poojary - BRONZE (Weightlifting, Men’s 61kg class)

Gururaja won India’s second medal - a bronze - at the CWG 2022. He lifted 269kg to edge past his closest opponent in what turned out to be a thrilling battle for the third place. The Indian lifted 118kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk.

Mirabai Chani - GOLD (Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg class)

Mirabai, the superstar, lived up to the billing as she gave India its first gold of CWG 2022. The Olympic silver medallist set a new event record by lifting a total of 201kg - miles ahead of the second-placed contestant who lifted 172kg. The Indian lifted 88kg in snatch and 113kg in clean and jerk to seal the gold.\

Bidyarani Devi - SILVER (Weightlifting, Women’s 55kg class)

Bidyarani is the latest weightlifting star to emerge from Manipur who has now a CWG silver medal to her name. She lifted a total of 202kg to claim the second spot. In snatch, she lifted 86kg and then created a new CWG record with a lift of 116kg in the clean and jerk round which is also her personal best.

