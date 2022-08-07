CWG 2022: Grappler Deepak Nehra Bags Bronze Medal in 97 Kg Division

Indian wrestler Deepak Nehra picked up the bronze medal in the men’s 97 Kg category as he got the better of Pakistani grappler, Tayab Raza, on Saturday.

Nehra ensured that India’s medal tally would increase post his bout as he claimed the victory by points in a fixture that ended 10-2 in favour of the Indian.

Nehra had lost his opening match to Nishan Randhawa of Canada as the North American wrestler took the victory by points as he managed to dig out an 8-6 win.

But, Nehra got an opportunity to fight for bronze by virtue of his conquerer Randhawa making it to the gold medal bout, and the Indian capitalised on the opportunity.

Earlier in the night, Ravi Kumar lived up to his billing as he romped to a 10-0 win to claim the victory by technical superiority over Nigerian wrestler Ebikewenimo Welson.

Vinesh Phogat made it a hattrick of Commonwealth Games medals for her as she picked up yet another gold medal in Birmingham by finishing top of the group in her Nordic System freestyle wrestling bouts as she dominated Chanmodya Keshani Maduravalage Don to claim a victory by fall when she pinned the Sri Lankan.

Pooja Gehlot had also done her part to increase India’s medal tally in wrestling as she managed a bronze in the women’s 50 Kg category as she beat Scotland’s Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio by a score of 12-2 to ensure victory by technical superiority.

India built on the brilliant performances of fellow wrestlers who managed to win multiple medals on the previous day as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia all added gold medals to the nation’s count.

A silver medal came from Anshu Malik while Mohit Grewal and Divya Kakran picked up the bronze medal in their respective categories to add to India’s rich haul of medals in England.

