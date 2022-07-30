CWG 2022: Gururaja Poojary Clinches Bronze in Men's 61kg Weightlifting; 2nd Medal for India

Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s 61kg weightlifting event on Saturday to add another medal to India’s tally in Commonwealth Games 2022. Gururaja lifted 151 kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, which helped him achieve glory in Birmingham. While in the snatch round he lifted 118kg on his second attempt. It was the second medal for India in 2022 CWG so far; interestingly, both of them have come in the weightlifting events.

He started the clean and jerk round with a 144kg lift and followed it up with 148kg in the second attempt. While he broke his personal best record to lift 151kg in third attempt to seal the medal for India. His total aggregated lift was 269kg.

Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad of Malaysia won the gold medal while Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru settled for the silver. The Malaysian weightlifter scripted a Commonwealth Games record with a 127kg snatch while in the clean and jerk round he lifted 158 kg. He sealed the gold with a total aggregate of 285kg.

Gururaja participated in the 56kg category in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and won the silver medal with a total of 249kg (111+138). He opened the medal tally for India in the Gold Coast event.

The 30-year-old belongs to Udupi, Karnataka and hails from a modest background. He started Weightlifting during his college days in the year 2010. In the year 2015, he joined the Air Force. He was on-boarded in the Indian National Camp in 2016.

Ahead of the competition, Gururaja revealed that he left home just one month after the marriage to join the national camp for Asian and CWG. He has been away from home for the past 13 months.

“It was a love-cum-arrange marriage. She is from my village and once our families agreed we got married in May last year. I left home next month to prepare for nationals. I haven’t met her since then as after the nationals, I was training at the national camp for the Asian and Commonwealth Games," Gururaja told New Indian Express from Birmingham.

