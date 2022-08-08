CWG 2022, Hockey: India Suffer 0-7 Defeat to Australia in Final, Claim Silver

Dominant Australia crushed India 7-0 in Men’s Hockey 2022 Commonwealth Games final to clinch another gold medal. It was a one-sided affair where the Aussies were too good for India who were lacklustre in all the departments of the game. Australia didn’t give India any chance in all four quarters to stamp their authority.

It was Australia’s seventh gold medal in Commonwealth Games as they have always finished at the top of the podium in this event.

Nathan Ephraums and Jacob Anderson scored two goals each for their team, while Tom Wickham, Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie netted one each.

The Kookaburras displayed great movement throughout the game, especially in the defending departments where they showed up collectively to stop Indian attackers on every occasion.

At half-time India conceded 5 goals and after the break, they dropped their shoulders and looked hopeless and conceded one goal each in the last two quarters. The Indian forwards tried to get a goal on the scoreboard but failed to breach the Australian defence which was picture-perfect as they didn’t even concede a single penalty corner throughout the game.

Australia conceded just four goals in the entire competition while they scored 39 goals. It was only England who managed to give any fight to Australia in 2022 CWG as they fought hard in the semifinals and but lost it 2-3 after a late comeback from the Kookaburras.

It was India’s third silver medal in the Commonwealth Games as earlier they lost the final to Australia in the 2010 Delhi Games and 2014 Glasgow. Interestingly, the Men in Blue failed to score goals against the Kookaburras in any final.

The defeat gave India a reality check that they have to still work hard on their skill to outclass an opposition like Australia.

Meanwhile, India are placed at the fourth spot on the medal tally with 22 gold.

