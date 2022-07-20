CWG 2022: PM Narendra Modi's Words of Inspiration for Birmingham Bound Athletes

On the morning of the 20th of July at 10:00 IST the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi held an online interaction with the athletes bound for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

“It’s a matter of great happiness that I’m speaking with you all. I would have been happier had I met you all in person. But most of you are busy training and I’m also occupied with the ongoing parliamentary session," said the Honourable Prime Minister.

The Indian premier, who has a strong belief in the power of sports and the positive impact it can have on the development of the nation, has been an avid ambassador for Indian sport.

Advertisement

The PM has shown his appreciation for high-achieving sportsmen and sportswomen through felicitations and congratulatory calls. The charismatic leader has also initiated sporting programs and has been deeply involved in the improvement of infrastructure for sports.

The Prime Minister also shed some light on the upcoming 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, scheduled to commence on the very same day as CWG 2022, in Mahabalipuram, Chennai.

“July 20 holds great importance in the world of sports. Some of you surely know it’s International Chess Day. Also, when the Commonwealth Games commences on 28 July, the Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram will begin."

PM Modi was upbeat about India’s challenge in Birmingham and shared a message positive note that exhibits the trust the leader has on the athletes representing the nation at the CWG.

Advertisement

“The athletes of India have a golden opportunity to showcase their talent and rule the world in the next 10-15 days. I wish all of them all the very best.

Most of you have made the nation proud in the past. The players and coaches are excited and those who have the CWG experience, have a chance to test themselves again."

ALSO READ| Full List of Indian Athletes Taking Part in Commonwealth Games 2022

Advertisement

The honourable PM also had words of inspiration for first-time participants representing the country at the prestigious games in Birmingham.

“More than 65 athletes who are taking part in this tournament for the first time, I am sure they will also make a tremendous impact. You are the expert on what you guys have to do, and how to play. All I will say is that will play with all your heart, will play hard, will play with full force and will play without any tension."

Advertisement

The premier boosted the confidence of the young athletes with reassuring words of his faith in the contingent and the talent of the athletes.

“To those who are entering the big international arena for the first time, I would say that the ground has changed, not your mood, not your stubbornness. The goal is to see the tricolour fluttering, to hear the national anthem being played. That’s why don’t take the pressure, make an impact with a good and strong game."

Advertisement

PM Modi also made a remark on the leaps and strides Indian sport has taken in recent times and his joy regarding the same.

“Today’s time is in a way the most important period in the history of Indian sports. Today, the spirit of players like you is also high, the training is also getting better and the atmosphere in the country towards sports is also tremendous. You are all climbing new peaks, making new summits."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.