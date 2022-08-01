'Hope He Gets Time to Watch a Film Now': PM Modi Recalls Chat with Achinta Sheuli After Weightlifter Bags Gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been encouraging Indian athletes even before they boarded the flight to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022. With every individual winning a medal at the games, he comes up with a congratulatory message on Twitter. On Monday, he shared a clip of his conversation with weightlifter Achinta Sheuli after the latter clinched a gold medal in the men’s 73 kg category.

On Sunday night, Sheuli bagged the third gold for India at the CWG 2022. He took the yellow metal following a combined effort of 313 Kilograms. The 20-year-old from Bengal was in absolute control of the event from the word go as he completed all three of his snatch attempts successfully. He set a new games record of a total of 309 Kgs in his category with his first attempt as he moved clear of any competition.

PM Modi on Monday took to his official Twitter handle, recalling his interaction with Sheuli before the Games. He stated that the athlete would now get time to watch a film as now he’s bagged a medal.

“Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Indian Prime Minister was keen to know how the athlete possesses a calm demeanour despite being involved in a powerlifting game. In reply, Achinta had said, “We do Yoga, sir, to keep the mind calm."

“I’ve my mother and elder brother in my family who have supported me a lot. Whenever I speak to my mother on phone, she keeps backing me all the time," he added.

Speaking about his fondness for movies, he said, “I like watching movies but don’t get enough time due to training. But whenever I’m free, I do watch."

Indian wrestlers have done an exceptional job at the CWG as the contingent has already bagged 6 medals in this edition of the friendly games.

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinunnga claimed a gold medal apiece while Bindyarani Devi and Sanketh Sargar picked up silver medals. The only bronze to date under India’s tally in Birmingham came from Gururaja Poojary.

With Sheuli’s victory, India now has 3 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze medal.

