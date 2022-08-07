CWG 2022: Indian Boxer Nitu Ghanghas Dedicates Gold Medal to 'Entire Country'

Nitu Ghanghas who won the gold medal on her Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham in the 45kg-48kg (minimum weight) category by beating the home favourite Demie-Jade with a score of 0-5 in her favour, made sure that she punched her way through to make the Indian crowd celebrate in glory.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

The 21-year-old gold medallist, Nitu who shined in gold at her very first CWG shared the thought process she had prior to the match and also expressed her feeling post the win. She said, “My aim was to play my game with full focus and was to play for gold only. I was very confident even before my bout that I had to fight for gold only and give my 100% in the game."

Having started as a 12-year-old, the boxer faced a lot of difficulties in her journey but that did not stop her from being the best version of herself as she believes that those difficulties have made her stronger.

Advertisement

Nitu also talked about her CWG 2022 campaign and her journey till the final. She said, “All my opponents were very strong but I wanted to take a lead in two minutes of every round. We also had a camp here15 days before the CWG started and I had a few training bouts with them which helped me plan my game against each of the players."

She entered the ring each time with a golden target set in her mind and that mindset benefitted her in performing well. She said, “I did what I had in my mind and I got what I wanted. I will continue to train myself this way, that is to stay focused in the game and give my 100% while performing."

When asked about who she wanted to dedicate her win to, without hesitation she said, “I want to dedicate this medal to my entire country. And I want to thank my family and coach for their never-ending support and prayers."

Having won a medal in the same category as the Indian Boxing legend and her idol, Mary Kom, she expressed herself by saying, “My Idol is MC Mary Kom, I always watch her videos which makes me very happy. I also train with her."

Advertisement

On a final note when she was asked about the feeling of winning a medal for India, she said, “I am feeling extremely delighted that I won a gold medal for my country and saw the tricolour wave high. My next target is to continue to work hard for my country and bring back more medals in the tournaments I play."

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here