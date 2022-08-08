CWG 2022 Day 11 Wrap: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Achanta Sharath Kamal Win Gold; India Finish 4th in Medal Tally

India finished fourth in the medal tally with 22 Gold, 15 Silver and 23 Bronze medals and with a total of 61 medals in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games that concluded on Monday. Even though India couldn’t surpass their medal tally from Gold Coast Games, considering Shooting was not included in this edition, it has been an excellent performance by the Indian Contingent in this edition of the games. India finished the last day on an absolute medal rush by securing 4 Gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

The Indian shuttlers were outstanding throughout the games as they secured 6 (3 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze) medals in the 6 categories with only Mixed Doubles missing out.

P.V Sindhu started the day by securing India’s first Gold of the day by beating seasoned Canadian Michelle Lee in straight sets (21-15, 21-13). Lakshya Sen showed grit to come from behind to beat the in-form Malaysian Tze Yong Ng in three sets (19-21, 21-9, 21-16). In the Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match the pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made light work of the English pairing of Ben Lane & Sean Vendy 21-15, 21-13.

In table tennis, Achanta Sharath Kamal certified himself as a CWG legend after he secured Gold in Men’s Singles. This is his 3rd Gold Medal of the games and his 4th in total. Sharath has won a total of 13 medals in Commonwealth Games. He beat Liam Pitchford of England in 5 games (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8).

Earlier, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had secured bronze in the Men’s Singles making it a 1 – 3 in the Men’s Singles after beating Englishman Paul Drinkhall in a nail biting encounter in 7 games (11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11,10-12,11-9).

In one of its worst performances in recent times, the Indian men’s hockey team suffered an embarrassing 0-7 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Australia to settle for a silver medal. Australia blew away India with their whirlwind speed and relentless attacks, extending their dominance of the CWG stage.

Since hockey’s introduction at the Games in 1998, Australia has always stood on top of the podium. This is India’s third defeat against Australia in a CWG final, having lost to them in the 2010 and the 2014 editions of the Games.

