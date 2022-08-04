CWG 2022, Day 6 Wrap: Lovepreet and Gurdeep Take Weightlifting Tally to 10 Medals, Judoka Tulika Bags Silver; Saurav Ghoshal and Tejaswin Shankar Win Historic Bronze

India produced their best-ever medal tally in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games (CWG), as Lovepreet Singh won bronze in the Men’s 109kg category as did Gurdeep Singh in the Men’s 109+kg category on day six of the Birmingham 2022 CWG.

Lovepreet effected a total lift of 355kgs including 163kgs in snatch and 192kgs in clean and jerk. Junior Nyabeyeu of Cameroon won gold with a total of 361kg while Samoan Jack Opeloge won silver with an effort of 358kgs.

Meanwhile, Gurdeep, the-26-year-old debutant, had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish.

India clinched 10 medals in weightlifting at Birmingham — three gold, three silver and four bronze.

Also breaking a long-standing record, Saurav Ghosal claimed India’s first ever singles medal in squash — a bronze — at CWG. World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England’s James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off.

It was Ghosal’s second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition.

In Judo, Tulika Maan stormed thought to the final of the women’s 78kg+ category as she crafted two brilliant victories, both by way of Ippons, the highest score a fighter can achieve in a bout of Judo. She first won her quarter-final tussle against Tracy Durhone of Mauritania and then beat Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand in the semi-finals to make the title clash against Scotland’s Sarah Adlington. She though lost in the summit clash and got silver medal.

India’s last medal of the day came in Athletics as Tejaswin Shankar won bronze in the men’s high jump final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, which India’s first-ever medal in the discipline.

On the cricket pitch, Renuka Singh ran through Barbados’ top order with a four-wicket haul as India beat their lowly opponents by 100 runs to qualify for the semifinals. Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 162 for 4 on the back of a fine unbeaten half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out off 46 balls) and a 26-ball 43 from opener Shafali Verma.

Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammed Hussamudin (57kg) assured India of three boxing medals.

Zareen, the reigning world champion, produced a dominating 5-0 unanimous decision win over Helen Jones of Wales in the light flyweight quarterfinals.

Md. Hussamuddin beat Namibian Tryagain Morning Ndevelo 4-1 on points to make it to the semi-finals in the Men’s 54kg-57kg Featherweight category. Nitu Ganghas won as Northern Ireland’s Nicole Clyde abandoned the fight in the final round after Nitu had easily won the first two rounds in the women’s 45kg-48kg minimum weight class.

Olympic bronze medallist Borgohain, on the other hand, was out-punched by last edition’s silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales. Ashish Kumar in the men’s 75kg-80kg Light Heavyweight category went down fighting to England’s Aaron Bowen in the quarters

There was further good news from the Lawn Bowls greens as Mridul Borgohain garnered two victories in Round 2 and Round 3 of the Sectional games in the men’s singles. He first beat Chris Locke of the Falkland Islands 21-5 and then Iain McLean of Scotland 21-19 in a nail-biter

In the women’s Pairs, Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia, fresh from their gold in the Women’s Fours, began the day with comfortable 23-6 win over Hina Rereiti and Olivia Buckingham of Niue, but were held 16-16 by South Africa in their next game

India was also back to winning ways in women’s hockey after a reverse against England earlier and edged out Canada 3-2 in a hard-fought Pool A encounter. Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur and Salima Tete were on target for India while Hannah Haughn and Brienne Stairs scored for Canada.

The Men also consolidated their position at the top of Pool B with a 8-0 rout of Canada. The Indians scored in every quarter of the game with Gurjant, Mandeep, Lalit and Amit scoring for India along with braces from forward Akashdeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

In squash, Sunayna Kuruvila won her Plate final against Guyana’s Mary Fung-a-Fat 11-7, 13-11, 11-2, in straight games. She finished fifth in the tournament.

Manpreet Kaur finished at the bottom of the table with a 15.59meter throw on her third attempt in the women’s shot put.

Deepak Deswal in the men’s 100kg category was however on the other side of the spectrum, suffering two Ippons to bow out of the contest. Harry Lowell-Hewitt of England got the better of him first in the quarters, before Fijian Tevita Takayawa effected a throw down on him in the repechage round. This was after he has won his Round of 16 battle against Cameroon’s Eric Fouda.

Purnima Pandey in the women’s 87+kg though, finished sixth with a total heave of 228kgs. The gold went at 286kgs, a commonwealth and games record, to England’s Emily Campbell.

Indian swimmers Advait Page and Kushagra Rawat finish at seventh and eighth spot respectively in the men’s 1500m freestyles.

