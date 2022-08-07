CWG 2022 Day 9 Wrap: Wrestlers Dominate as Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Naveen Win Gold; Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami Get Silver

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, star woman grappler Vinesh Phogat and 19-year-old wrestler Naveen claimed gold medals, with Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Pooja Sihag (76kg) and Deepak Nehra (97kg) getting bronze medals to help India succeed in winning medals in all 12 categories.

Avinash Sable won silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, a race which has traditionally seen three Kenyans on the podium. Sensational Sable was at it again with a personal best time of 8:11:20 mins to set the Alexander Stadium alight. Kenyan Abraham Kibiwot cliched gold with 8:11:15.

Also winning silver was Priyanka Goswami in the women’s 10k walk, also with a personal best time of 43:38:83 mins. Australian Jemima Montang won gold with 42:34:30 mins.

India won their second Lawn Bowls medal of the Games, this time a silver in the Men’s Fours after the historic gold in the Women’s Fours. Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Navneet Singh and Sunil Bahadur went down 5-18 to the Northern Ireland quartet of Sam Barkely, Adam McKeown, Ian McClure and Martin McHugh after 14-ends.

Jaismine Lamboria, Rohit Tokas and Mohd Hssamuddin added bronze medals to India’s medal tally as Nikhat Zareen, Nitu, Amit Panghal and Sagar stormed into the finals in their respective categories.

India eked out a hard-fought 3-2 win over South Africa to qualify for the men’s hockey final as Abhishek (20th minute), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Jugraj Singh (58th) scored for India, while South Africa’s goals came from the sticks of Ryan Julius (33rd) and Mustapha Cassiem (59th).

The Indian women’s cricket team ensured that they come away with a medal from the discipline’s first appearance at the Games, beating England in the semi-finals by four runs. Smriti Mandhana starred with a 61 in India’s total of 164 in 20 overs. In reply, England finished with 160 for 6 after their allocated 20 overs, with as many as three run-outs in their innings.

Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda and Simi also made it through to the final of the women’s 4*400 relay after they finished second in the semis to Jamaica with a time of 44.45 secs.

In Squash, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar went down to Ng Yow and Yuen Wern of Malaysia 8-11, 8-11 in the men’s doubles quarters.

World champions Saurav Ghosal and Deepika Pallikal also lost in the semis. Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand beat them 11-7, 11-4.

Sharath Kamal continued his sensational run to reach the finals of both the men’s and mixed doubles events.He first paired up with G Sathiyan to beat the Australian pair of Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7).

Sharath then combined with the young Sreeja Akula to enter the mixed doubles final with a sizzling 3-2 win over the Australian duo of Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee. The Indian pair eked out a 11-9 11-8 9-11 12-14 11-7 win.

In the women’s singles too, Sreeja put up a good show before suffering a narrow 3-4 defeat to Singapore’s Tianwei Feng. Akula lost 6-11 11-8 11-6 9-11 8-11 11-8 10-12 to Feng in a pulsating semifinal.

However, it was a disappointing end to Manika Batra’s campaign after she and her women’s doubles partner Diya Parag Chitale lost 1-3 against Wales’ pairing of Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the quarterfinals.

Earlier, Sharath and Sathiyan progressed to the semifinals of the men’s singles event.

While Sharath made short work of Singapore player Yong Izaac Quek 4-0 (11-6 11-7 11-4 11-7), Sathiyan was stretched in his 4-2 (11-5 11-7 11-5 8-11 10-12 11-9) win by England’s Sam Walker.

However, it was curtains for Sanil Shetty, who squandered a one-game lead to go down to home favourite Liam Pitchford 1-4 (11-9 6-11 8-11 8-11 4-11).

In the women’s doubles, both Indian pairs — Sreeja Akul and Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra and Diya Chitale — won their round of 16 matches. Akula and Tennnison defeated Chloe Anna Thomas Wu Zhang and Lara Whitton of Wales 11-7 11-4 11-3. Batra and Chitale beat Mauritian pair Jalim Nandeshwaree and Oumehani Hosenally 11-5 11-5 11-3.

Lakshya Sen recorded another comfortable win but double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had to work hard to enter the badminton semi-finals. The men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who had claimed a silver in 2018, also moved into the semifinals as did the young women’s combination of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

World number 10 Sen beat Mauritius’ Julien Georges Paul 21-12 21-11 after Sindhu and Srikanth struggled past Malaysia’s Goh Wei Jin and England’s Toby Penty in women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals to stay on course for an individual CWG medal.

A former world champion, Sindhu, who had won a bronze and silver in the last two editions, registered a come-from-behind 19-21 21-14 21-18 win over Goh, ranked 60th, to enter her third successive semifinals at the CWG.

World championships silver medallist Srikanth, too, was far from convincing during his 21-19 21-17 win over the left-handed Penty, ranked 54th in the world.

Satwik and Chirag, ranked 7th in the world, prevailed 21-19 21-11 over Australia’s Jacob Schueler and Nathan Tang, while Gayatri and Treesa beat Jamaica’s Katherine Jam and Tahila Richarson 21-8 21-6 in another lop-sided contest.

India suffered a reverse in the women’s singles Badminton when Akarshi Kashyap went down to the experienced Scot Kirsty Gilmour 0-2. Kirsty won 21-10, 21-7.

Singapore’s Feng Tianwei put paid to Sreeja Akula’s hopes of reaching the women’s final with 4-3 victory over the Indian. The scores read 11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 8-11, 12-10 in the Singaporean’s favour.

