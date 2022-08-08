It is the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India, currently in 5th position in the medals tally has an opportunity to climb to fourth surpassing New Zealand with four gold medals up for grabs for the Indian contingent on the last day of the games. It is the big ticket events which remain with Badminton men’s, women’s and men’s doubles final to be played featuring top seeds PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and second seed pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Chetty.

Also in the fray is India’s table tennis legend Sharath Kamal Achanta who will be eying his third medal at the games when he takes on Liam Pitchford of England in men’s table tennis singles for the gold medal. Sathiyan Gnansekaran will fight it for the bronze medal.

Ad it was not enough Indian hockey men’s team will be in action against, yes, you guessed it right, the heavy favourites Australia in the final and while India is assured of a medal, nothing less than the yellow medal will satisfy the Indian contingent who have been in stellar form through the competition.

Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

All timings in IST

BADMINTON:

1:20 pm - Women’s singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu

2:10 pm - Men’s singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen

3:00 pm - Men’s doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

HOCKEY:

5:00 pm - Men’s Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia

TABLE TENNIS

3:35 pm - Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan

4:25 pm - Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal

CWG 2022 Day 10 Wrap

The indomitable Nikhat Zareen added a Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title to her bulging trophy cabinet while Amit Panghal (51kg) began his redemption journey with a much-needed gold-winning show, here on Sunday.

Star mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze to secure India’s second medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

In a repeat of last edition’s final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play-off.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth and young women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand signed off with bronze medals in the badminton competition of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal defied age to team up with young Sreeja Akula to win the mixed doubles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Barring a blip in the second game, Sharath and Akula pair was in complete control of the tie, comfortably beating Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal contest.

