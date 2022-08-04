India Day 7 Full Schedule For CWG 2022: With the Indian weightlifting contingent ending their terrific campaign at the Games totalling ten medals, including three gold medals on Wednesday, the focus now shifts to other events, especially boxing with four boxers in line to assure a medal, adding to the medals Nitu Ghangas, Nikhat Zareen, Hussamuddin Muhammed ensured in Day 6. Gold medal hopeful Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the men’s long jump final while Sarita Singh and Manju Bala will be vying for a place in the final of the women’s hammer throw.

Table Tennis men’s, women’s and mixed team events also start with heavy Indian interest with the likes of Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Sharath Kamal Achanta, and Manika Batra among others in the fray. Preliminary rounds of Squash and Para Table Tennis will also be underway on August 4 while Mridul Borgohain will feature in men’s singles Lawn Bowls. Indian men’s hockey team will face Wales, while Bavleen Kaur will be in action rhythmic gymnastics. Shuttler will hope to put aside their disappointment of missing the team gold as they will embark on their singles and doubles campaigns, starting tomorrow.

Here’s the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 3 (All Timings are in IST)

*denotes subject to qualification

ATHLETICS

2:30 pm - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifying Round Group A - Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala

3:03 pm - Women’s 200 M Round 1 Heat 2 - Hima Das

12:12 AM (Friday) - Men’s Long Jump Finals - Murali Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

BADMINTON

3:00 Pm - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - P.V Sindhu Vs Fathimath Nabaaha (Maldives)

4:00 Pm - Men’s Singles Round Of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth Vs Daniel Wanagaliya (Uganda)

4:00 Pm - Mixed Doubles Round Of 32 - B.Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa Vs England

10:00 Pm - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Akarshi Kashyap Vs Mahoor Shahzad (Pakistan)

11:00 Pm- Men’s Singles Round Of 32 - Lakshya Sen Vs Vernon Smeed (St.Helena)

BOXING

4:45 Pm - Over 48 Kg - 51 Kg Quarterfinals - Amit Panghal Vs Lennon Mulligan (Scotland)

6:15 Pm - Over 67kg - 60 Kg Quarterfinals - Jaismine Lamboria Vs Troy Garton (New Zealand)

8:00 Pm - Over 92 Kg Quarterfinals - Sagar Ahlawat Vs Keddy Evans Agnes (Seychelles)

12:30 Am (Friday) - Over 63.5kg - 67kg Quarterfinals - Rohit Tokas Vs Xavier Ikinofo (Niue)

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

4:30 Pm Onwards - Individual Qualification Sub Division 1 - Bavleen Kaur

HOCKEY

6:30 Pm – Men’s Pool B - India Vs Wales

LAWN BOWLS

4:00 Pm- Men’s Singles - Mridul Borgohain Vs Ross Davis (Jersey)

SQUASH

5:30 Pm - Women’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla/Anahat Singh Vs Sri Lanka

6:00 Pm - Men’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Senthilkumar Velavan/Abhay Singh Vs British Virgin Islands

7:00 Pm - Mixed Doubles Round Of 16 - Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal Vs Tbd

11:00 Pm - Mixed Doubles Round Of 16 - Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu Vs Australia

12:30 Am (Friday) - Women’s Doubles Round Of 16 - Joshana Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal Vs TBD

TABLE TENNIS

2:00 Pm Onwards - Mixed Doubles Round Of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison Vs Malaysia

2:00 Pm Onwards - Mixed Doubles Round Of 32 - Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra Vs TBD

2:00 Pm Onwards - Mixed Doubles Round Of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Reeth Tennison Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Sreeja Akula Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards - Women’s Singles Round Of 32 - Manika Batra Vs TBD

8:30 Pm Onwards – Men’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty Vs Cyprus

8:30 Pm Onwards - Men’s Doubles Round Of 32 - Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Vs Guyana

PARA TABLE TENNIS

3:45 Pm- Women’s Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 1 - Bhavani Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Akanisi Latu (Fiji)

3:45 Pm - Women’s Singles Classes 6 - 10 group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Qian Yang (Australia)

4:20 Pm - Women’s Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Chinenye Obiora (Nigeria)

5:30 Pm - Men’s Singles Classes 3 - 5 Group 2 - Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Dan Bullen (England)

