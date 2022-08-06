CWG 2022, India Day 9 Full Schedule: Complete List of Events And Updated Timings For August 6

Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List of India Schedule And Timings, August 6: As anticipated, the Indian wrestlers produced a memorable performance on the opening day of their CWG 2022 campaign in Birmingham adding six medals to India’s tally of which three were gold. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik won gold in their respective categories while Anshu Malik took silver in what was her CWG debut.
Divya Kakran clinched a bronze as did Mohit Grewal meaning Indian wrestlers won medals in all the categories they participated on Friday. Overall, India now have 26 medals (excluding the ones confirmed by the boxers). Of these, 9 are gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.
It’s going to be another busy day for the Indian contingent with a host of athletes taking part in various disciplines including 9 in wrestling. In women’s cricket, India will play England in the semi-final while in men’s hockey, India will face South Africa for a place in the final.
Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games for Saturday.
All timings in IST
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS
- Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh - 2:50 pm
- Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 4:20 pm
- Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi - 4:45 pm
- Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala - 11:30 pm
- Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 am
LAWN BOWLS
- Men’s fours, final: India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 pm
SQUASH
- Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen - 5:15 pm
- Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll - 6:45 pm
BADMINTON
- Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh - 4:20 pm
- Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour - 6 pm
- Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty - 10 pm
- Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges - 10 pm
- Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter - 10:50 pm
- Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs TBD - 11:40 pm
BOXING
- Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon - 3 pm
- Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba - 3:30 pm
- Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley - 7:15 pm
- Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson - 8 pm
- Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey - 11:30 pm
- Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba - 12:45 pm
- Super Heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere - 1:30 am
CRICKET
- Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England - 3:30 pm
HOCKEY
- Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa - 10:30 pm
TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS
- Women’s doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm
- Women’s doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim - 2 pm
- Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong - 2:40 pm
- Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker - 3:25 PM IST
- Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford - 3:25 PM IST
- Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng (SGP) - 4:10 PM IST
- Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu - 4:55 PM IST
- Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee - 6 pm
- Women’s doubles quarter-final* - 8:30 PM IST
PARA BADMINTON
- Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar - 6:15 pm
- Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel - 12:15 am
- Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1 am
WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)
- Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
- Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
- Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag
- Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
- Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot
- Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
- Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
- Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
- Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat
*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION
