CWG 2022, India Day 9 Full Schedule: Complete List of Events And Updated Timings For August 6

Commonwealth Games 2022 Full List of India Schedule And Timings, August 6: As anticipated, the Indian wrestlers produced a memorable performance on the opening day of their CWG 2022 campaign in Birmingham adding six medals to India’s tally of which three were gold. Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Sakshi Malik won gold in their respective categories while Anshu Malik took silver in what was her CWG debut.

Divya Kakran clinched a bronze as did Mohit Grewal meaning Indian wrestlers won medals in all the categories they participated on Friday. Overall, India now have 26 medals (excluding the ones confirmed by the boxers). Of these, 9 are gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze.

It’s going to be another busy day for the Indian contingent with a host of athletes taking part in various disciplines including 9 in wrestling. In women’s cricket, India will play England in the semi-final while in men’s hockey, India will face South Africa for a place in the final.

Following is India’s schedule at the Commonwealth Games for Saturday.

All timings in IST

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS

Women’s F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh - 2:50 pm

Women’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3 pm

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable - 4:20 pm

Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi - 4:45 pm

Women’s Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala - 11:30 pm

Men’s 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40 am

LAWN BOWLS

Men’s fours, final: India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 pm

SQUASH

Men’s doubles, quarterfinal: V Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Yow Eain Ng/Wern Chee Yuen - 5:15 pm

Mixed doubles, semifinal: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Joelle King/Paul Coll - 6:45 pm

BADMINTON

Women’s singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu vs Jin Wei Goh - 4:20 pm

Women’s singles quarterfinals: Akarshi Kashyap vs Kirsty Gilmour - 6 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth vs Toby Penty - 10 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Paul Georges - 10 pm

Women’s doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Tahlia Richardson/Katherine Wynter - 10:50 pm

Men’s doubles quarterfinals: Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs TBD - 11:40 pm

BOXING

Women’s Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu Ghangas vs Priyanka Dhillon - 3 pm

Men’s Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba - 3:30 pm

Women’s Light Flyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Savannah Stubley - 7:15 pm

Women’s Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine vs Gemma Richardson - 8 pm

Men’s Featherweight, semifinal: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Joseph Commey - 11:30 pm

Men’s Welterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas vs Stephen Zimba - 12:45 pm

Super Heavyweight (over 92kg): Sagar vs Ifeanyi Onyekwere - 1:30 am

CRICKET

Women’s T20 semi-final: India vs England - 3:30 pm

HOCKEY

Men’s team semi-final: India vs South Africa - 10:30 pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women’s doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison vs Anna Chloe Thomas Wu Zang/Lara Whitton- 2 pm

Women’s doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale vs Oumehani Hosenally/Nandashwaree Jalim - 2 pm

Men’s Singles quarterfinal: Sharath Kamal vs Quek Izaac Yong - 2:40 pm

Men’s singles quarterfinal: G Sathiyan vs Sam Walker - 3:25 PM IST

Men’s singles quarterfinal: Sanil Shetty vs Liam Pitchford - 3:25 PM IST

Women’s singles semifinal: Sreeja Akula vs Tianwei Feng (SGP) - 4:10 PM IST

Men’s doubles semifinal: Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan vs Nicholas Lum/Finn Luu - 4:55 PM IST

Mixed doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja vs Nicholas Lum/Minhyung Jee - 6 pm

Women’s doubles quarter-final* - 8:30 PM IST

PARA BADMINTON

Men’s Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar - 6:15 pm

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel - 12:15 am

Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1 am

WRESTLING (starts at 3 pm)

Men’s Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men’s Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women’s Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals: Pooja Sihag

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men’s Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women’s Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women’s Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

