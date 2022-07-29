CWG 2022 India vs Pakistan Badminton Live Score And Updates: Kidambi Srikanth in Action as IND 1-0 Ahead

Live Updates India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 Updates: The Indian badminton contingent will start their Commonwealth 2022 campaign on Friday against Pakistan. The Indian shuttles have performed exceedingly well in recent times and the fans have high hopes for them to achieve glory in Birmingham. Read More
Srikanth Kidambi in action against Murad Ali in the men’s singles contest here.
B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa did their job quite well and won the second game 21-12 to clinch the match 2-0. India have taken a 1-0 lead now as Reddy and Ponnappa have set the tone for the others. It was a clinical show from the Indian duo as Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique failed to match up with their pace and agility.
The Indian shuttlers have picked the pace after a slow star in this game. Ponnappa is asking some tough questions to Siddique with his powerful smash. India have the 3-point lead at the moment.
Bhatti and Siddique are bouncing back in the second game here. They are giving a tough fight to the Indian duo here. They started the second game on high by forcing Reddy and Ponnappa to commit errors. Right now the scores are level.
The Indian shuttlers didn’t sweat much to take the first game here as they clinched it with a 21-9 scoreline. The Pakistan duo lacked the intensity here to match up with Reddy and Ponnappa who are having fun in the middle. The camaraderie is the key for the doubles event.
Reddy and Ponnappa continue to dominate the game here as they have taken a 10-point lead over Pakistan here. The Indian shuttles are in search of a game point here.
A clinical start for India as they are ahead in the game as Pakistan shuttles looked a bit underconfident here. The Indian duo is enjoying the domination here with a great understanding between them.
B Sumeeth Reddy and Machimanda Ponnappa in the action against Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique in Mixed Doubles clash.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of India vs Pakistan Badminton Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1 match in Commonwealth Games Birmingham.
India are world champions in the men’s team competition having won their maiden Thomas Cup title a few months back and Sindhu is also in top form having won the Singapore Open earlier this month. She will be a favourite for the singles title while in men’s singles, Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew, the reigning World Champion, and Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia are ranked higher than the Indian players and will be favourites for the title.
CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS
India, who emerged as the most successful team at Gold Coast 2018 with six medals — the same as England who had a silver medal less, are defending champions in the Mixed Team competition having won the title four years back in Gold Coast ahead of Malaysia. They have in their ranks stars like former World No 1 and ex-World Champion PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, Kidambi Srikanth, silver medallist in the World Championship in December 2021 and Lakshya Sen, bronze medallist in the World Championship who made a brilliant start to the year by winning the India Open and finishing runner-up in the All-England Championship in Birmingham.
Besides Pakistan, the other teams in Group 1 are Australia and Sri Lanka in the four-team preliminary round. The other three groups in the 16-team competition are Group 2: hosts England, Singapore, Mauritius and Barbados; Group 3: Canada, Scotland, Maldives and Uganda while Group 4 will have second seed Malaysia, South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia, who came in place of Nigeria who pulled out after the draw a few weeks back.
The top two teams after the preliminary round matches will qualify for the knockout quarterfinals.
Earlier, on Thursday, Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh led India out as flagbearers for the athletes’ parade for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.
The opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games was held amid much fanfare and in front of an estimated 30,000 spectators, showcasing the very best of Birmingham and the whole of the UK.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here