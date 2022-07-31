CWG 2022: Indian Men's Table Tennis Team March into Semifinals

Defending champions India stormed into the men’s table tennis team’s semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third last-eight tie on Sunday.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

The men’s team, led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, had outclassed Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland by identical 3-0 margin in the group stage to make the quarter-finals.

First to turn up in the quarter-finals, the doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnansekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh in three straight games 11-8 11-6 11-2 to hand India a 1-0 lead.

Veteran Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men’s singles 11-4 11-7 11-2 to extend India’s lead.

Advertisement

In the other singles match, Gnansekaran dominated the proceedings from start to finish to notch up an easy 11-2 11-3 11-5 win and seal the tie.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here