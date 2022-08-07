CWG 2022: Indian Women's Hockey Team Get Rousing Applause after Winning Bronze | WATCH

The Indian women’s hockey team received a rousing welcome back to the Games Village from their male counterparts after winning bronze as they defeated got a 1-1 (2-1 Shootout) win over New Zealand in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

In the regulation time, Salima Tete (29′) scored the winning goal for India, only for Olivia Merry (60′) to score a late goal for New Zealand and push the match to a shootout. Savita made three sensational saves in the shootout, while Sonika and Navneet Kaur struck past the Kiwi goalkeeper Grace O’Hanlon as India pulled off a thrilling win. With the bronze medal, Indian women’s hockey team ended their 16-year wait for a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Navneet Kaur created a chance for India to get a shot on target but New Zealand kept their composure and cleared the ball. A counter-attacking move was set up Rose Tynan as she struck a shot towards Alex Lukin in front of the goal. But the ball just went wide and the Kiwis missed the opportunity to score. Salima Tete broke the shackles and found the back of the nets with a reverse hit as India entered halftime with a 1-0 lead. Olivia Merry scored from a penalty stroke in the final seconds of the regulation time to push the match to a shootout

Megan Hull scored from New Zealand’s first attempt in the Shootout, while Sangita Kumari missed India’s first attempt. Savita pulled off a great save as she denied Ralph Hope. Sonika levelled the score line at the Shootout as she struck past Grace O’Hanlon. Rose Tynan struck the side netting, but Navneet Kaur struck past Grace as India took a 2-1 lead in the Shootout. With Katie Doar and Olivia Shannon missing for the Kiwis, India went on to the win the match in thrilling fashion to claim the Bbonze medal.

The Indian men’s hockey team defeated South Africa 3-2 in their semi-final and will take on Australia in the gold medal match.

