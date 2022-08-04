CWG 2022: India's Gurdeep Singh Wins Bronze in Weightlifting Men's 109+kg

Gurdeep Singh added to India’s rich haul from weightlifting, winning bronze in the men’s 109+kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the National Exhibition Centre on Wednesday. This was India’s tenth medal from the weightlifting at Birmingham, their best-ever showing at CWG - weightlifting campaign with 10 medals — three gold, three silver and four bronze.

He lifted 223kg in clean and jerk to add to his lift of 170kg snatch to end with a total of 390, just four behind New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti (170+224) and Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, who shattered the CWG record with a lift of 173 and 232 (totalt 405), who won gold.

Singh wasn’t off to the best of starts as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 167kg. He managed to lift the weight in his second try. However, he failed in his third attempt of 173kg.

Entering the clean and jerk in the joint third spot, Singh started with a 207kg lift.

There was some nervous moments for the Indian as he failed his second clean and jerk attempt of 215kg.

But Singh increased the barbell by eight kilograms and lifted it successfully to register 223kg.

Gurdeep Singh started weightlifting from Khanna district of Punjab in the year 2010. His father who is a farmer, pushed him into weightlifting primarily to keep his son active and not just spend all day doing nothing.

His first coach in khanna recognised Gurdeep as a prospect in the sport and recommended Indian team head coach Vijay Sharma to induct him in the National camp.

Gurdeep joined the Indian National Camp in the year 2015 and a person who merely started the sport to keep him busy is the top talent in weightlifting for India in Heavy weight category.

Gurdeep is a Commonwealth Championship bronze medalist in 2017 and a Commonwealth Senior Championship bronze medalist in 2021.

Earlier on Wednesday, another heavyweight weightlifter Lovepreet Singh claimed a bronze medal in the Men’s 109kg division as the 24-year-old Lovepreet Singh lifted 163 in snatch and added 192kg in clean and jerk for a combined total of 355 kg. India have also won bronze in squash men’s singles from Saurav Ghosal and silver from Tulika Maan in Judo Women +78 kg on Day 6 of 2022 CWG. India’s overall medal tally stands at 15th - five gold, five silver, and five bronze.

