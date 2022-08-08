CWG 2022: India's Lakshya Sen Wins Men's Singles Badminton Gold Medal

Star India shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Ng Tze Yong of Malaysia in a hard fought final of the CWG 2022 men’s singles badminton event to win gold medal on Monday. In his debut campaign at the quadrennial multi-sport spectacle, Lakshya came back from a game down to win 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 and become the newest champion.

His win came right after PV Sindhu won the gold medal of the women’s singles event. This was Sindhu’s third singles CWG medal having earlier won a bronze at 2014 Glasgow and a silver at 2018 Gold Coast.

Lakshya was given a bye in the round of 64 clash before squaring up against Vernon Smeed of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha. The Indian stormed to a 21-4, 21-5 to start his campaign.

In the round of 16 clash, Lakshya faced Australia’s Ying Xiang Lin and continued his red-hot form for a facile 21-9, 21-16 win.

Then in the quarterfinals, he brushed aside the challenge of Mauritia’s Georges Paul. The Indian won 21-12, 21-11 to enter the semifinals.

The world No 10 Sen, making his CWG debut, the faced Jason Teh of Singapore in the last-four stage. He seemed to have lost his way after a dominating start against Jia but recovered in time to complete a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win.

In the first men’s singles semi-final, Sen was stretched by his Singaporean opponent. He relied on relentless attack to put his Singaporean opponent on the backfoot and he was able to do that in the first game.

A shoulder injury in the lead up to the CWG in Birmingham did hamper Lakshya’s preparations as he missed a couple of international events. The young shuttler has been in rich vein of form for some time now having won his maiden Super 500 title in January, finishing runners-up at the All England Championships and German Open and winning Thomas Cup.

Lakshya won the bronze medal at the 2021 world championships and is a former top-ranked junior shuttler.

