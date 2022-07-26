CWG 2022: Issues Resolved as Lovlina Borgohain Resumes Training on Tuesday Morning, Says BFI

Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain made a revelation on Monday evening with an explosive tweet where she stated that it’s getting difficult for her to train ahead of the Commonwealth Games as her coaches, who helped her win the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, were removed without explanations. Lovlina stated her coach Sandhya Gurung is unable to gain entry into the CWG village and that her training has stopped just eight days before the start of the games.

However, Gurung got the accreditation for the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday and the issue has been resolved. The Olympic medallist boxer has also resumed her training in the games village.

“There was definitely tension among the sport fraternity, organizers and the enthusiasts after the tweet from Lovlina Bora. As per games protocol only 33% as support staff including coach, trainer, doctor and masseur are allowed. As we have 12 players so we are allowed to take 4 members as support staff. Lovlina’s personal coach Sandhya Gurung was with her in Ireland however she did not have the accreditation to enter the games village. Now with the intervention of the ministry and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this issue have been resolved. We were planning to include Sandhya Gurung in the four member staff and was evolving a strategy for the same and then this tweet happened" informed Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General Boxing Federation of India.

Lovlina took to Twitter on Monday (July 25) to express her frustration on how her training process and competition are being hindered due to certain factors.

She alleged hindrance in the training process and competition, mental harassment and internal politics regarding the situation with her coaches.

The Olympian wrote, “Today, with great regret, I am informing that I am constantly being harassed due to the removal of my coaches. The continuous ousting of my coaches, who had helped me win the Olympics medal, is affecting my training process and competition."

She continued, “One of the coaches is Sandhya Gurung ji, who is a Dronacharya awardee. Both my coaches have to plead thousand times, even in training camps, before they are included at the last moment. Currently, my coach Sandhya Gurungji is not even in the Commonwealth Games Village as she still has not received the entry, and my training has stalled just 8 days before the games. My second coach has also been sent back to India."

The boxer added, “Even after requesting so much, this still happened, and this has caused me immense mental harassment. I am unable to understand how I will focus on my game if this prevails. This is the reason why my performance was not up to the mark in the last World Championships. I don’t want this politics to ruin my CWG chances."

She concluded, “I hope I can break free of the shackles of this politics and bring medals for my country".

“We feel that there was some misunderstanding on technical aspect. We tried talking to Lovlina. As per protocol 33% of the team strength is allowed as support staff. Indian Olympic had enhanced the support staff for boxing this time as the medal prospect is more. Besides her personal coach, the chief coach Pranamika Bora who also is from Assam is there. We have medal prospects this time" expressed Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary Assam Olympic Association.

