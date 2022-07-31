CWG 2022: Jeremy Lalrinnunga Clinches Gold - Everything You Need to Know About Weightlifter

Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday made the country proud by clinching a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. With a lift of 300 kg, the teenager from Mizoram smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational win to add the 5th medal to India’s tally.

Jeremy, a 2018 Youth Olympic champion, dominated the men’s 67kg category right from the beginning of the event. He finished the snatch round with a 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt.

In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner began with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg but could not complete the 165kg attempt. He ended ahead of Samoa’s Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg) to bag the silver medal. Nigeria’s Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg).

Teenager from Aizwal making noises in Birmingham

Jeremy’s efforts handed India the second gold at CWG 2022 in Birmingham. The 19-year-old boy from Aizwal started weightlifting in the year 2011. Son of a PWD Labour who takes care of a family of 8. Jeremy has 5 siblings who were a constant support for him during his weightlifting journey.

Back in 2012, Jeremy was inducted into Army Sports Institute. Four years later, he joined National Camp in the year 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about the superstar weightlifter

Full Name: Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Jeremy Lalrinnunga Date of Birth: 26/10/2002

26/10/2002 Hometown: Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl, Mizoram Training Base: NS NIS Patiala

NS NIS Patiala Coach: Vijay Sharma

Major Achievements:

2016 Youth World Championship Silver medalist

2016 Asian Youth Championship Silver medalist

2017 Youth World Championship Silver medalist

2017 Commonwealth Junior Championship Gold Medalist

2017 Commonwealth Youth Championship Gold Medalist

2018 Asian Junior Championship Bronze medalist

2018 Asian Youth Championship Silver medalist

2018 Youth Olympic Games Gold Medalist

2019 EGAT cup International Weightlifting Championship Silver medalist

2019 Asian Youth Championship Gold Medalist

2019 Asian Junior Championship Silver medalist

2019 6th Qatar International Cup Silver medalist

6th Qatar International Cup Silver medalist 2021 Commonwealth Senior Championship Gold Medalist

Key Government Interventions: 2019 Australia Asian Championship Melbourne, 2019 Thailand championship.

