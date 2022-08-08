CWG 2022: Jolly Tressa and Gayatri Gopichand Win Bronze in Badminton Women’s Doubles

Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won bronze in the women’s doubles badminton event at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday. They beat the Australian pair of Wendy Chen Hsuan-Yu and Gronya Somerville 21-15, 21-18 in the 3rd/4th place match.

The young Indian pair were beaten in straight games in the semifinal by 11th-ranked pair Koong Le Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah. The Indian duo had won convincingly in the previous two rounds at Birmingham 2022.

Meanwhile, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Singapore’s world number 87 Jia Heng Teh 21-15 21-18 to claim a bronze medal to go with the silver that he had won four years ago in Gold Coast.

Earlier, Sindhu, who has a silver and a bronze from the 2018 and 2014 editions, rode on her technical superiority to outwit Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 21-19 21-17 in a 49-minute contest to reach her second successive final. The Indian had also beaten Min in the team event.

In the following match, world number 10 Sen, making his CWG debut, seemed to have lost his way after a dominating start against Jia but recovered in time to complete a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win in the men’s singles semifinals.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ensured a third gold medal match for India on Monday when they downed Malaysia’s Chen Peng Soon and Tian Kian Men 21-6, 21-15 to reach the men’s doubles final.

