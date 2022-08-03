Indian Judoka Tulika Maan bagged the silver medal in the women’s 78 Kg final against Sarah Adlington of Scotland.

Mann’s efforts take India’s medal tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to 16.

Maan donned the blue judogi for the gold medal match, while Adlington was seen in white.

Maan was up by a waza-ari despite her two Shidos before Adlington pulled off a brilliant move to get the ippon and clinch the yellow metal.

The 2019 commonwealth championships gold medallist progressed to the event’s final after beating her previous opponents with ippon (Highest score possible in judo) on two occasions.

The first was against Tracy Durhone of Mauritius. And her subsequent victory was over Sydnee Andrews of New Zealand.

In her fixture against Durhone, she picked up the win with an ippon coming just before the three-minute mark since the match began, after a waza-ari (second-highest score) around 42 seconds into the fight. Her Mauritian opponent registered two Shindos (Light Penalty) before she went down to the Indian.

In the semi-final against Sydnee Andrews, Maan picked up the win with an ippon a minute and 53 seconds into the fight. Andrews had managed to pick up a waza-ari after Mann’s initial Shindo in the fight, but Maan turned the tide of the fixture with a power move to finish off the contest and book a berth in the finals of the event.

Tulika’s medal is India’s third medal in judo after two judokas had brought laurels to the nation a couple of days ago in Birmingham as Shushila Devi, who was also the silver medallist in the same event in Gold Coast 2018, finished second to take the silver medal. While Vijay Kumar Yadav bagged the bronze medal.

Shushila’s medal came in the 48 Kg women’s judo event, while Vijay Kumar claimed his bronze in the 60 Kg men’s event.

Earlier in the day, India’s weightlifting contingent added another feather in its cap with Lovepreet Singh adding to the discipline’s burgeoning tally of medals with a combined lift of 355 Kg in the men’s 109 Kg category. His efforts of 163 Kg in snatch and 192 Kg in clean and jerk were enough to ensure him a podium finish as he clinched the bronze medal.

The Indian contingent claimed medals in team events as well with the badminton mixed team claiming the silver medal after its loss to the Malaysian team.

The men’s table tennis unit and the women’s fours lawn bowl team seized a gold medal each to add to India’s collection of the yellow metal in Birmingham.

