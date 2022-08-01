CWG 2022: Judoka Vijay Kumar Yadav Wins Bronze in Men’s 60kg

Judoka Vijay Kumar added India’s second medal in the sport, after Shushila Devi’s silver, claiming bronze in the men’s 60 kg category with a win over Cyprus’ Petros Christodoulides via Ippon with a couple of Waza-ari to pin down his opponent. Kumar came through repechage after losing to eventual finalist Joshua Katz of Australia. He beat Dylan Munro of Scotland to make it to the second bronze medal match and showed good range and attacking mindset against the teenager Christodoulides

Kumar claimed a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2018. He won the Commonwealth Championships in Walsall in 2019 and Jaipur in 2018. He is a multiple Indian champion in seniors and juniors. He won a Lakshman state award in 2019. As cadet, he took medals at Asian Cadet Championships and as senior, he was fifth in 2017. He competes in the IJF World Tour. He captured a bronze medal at the Asian Open in Hong Kong in 2019.

Earlier, Likmabam Sushila Devi, who participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year, won the silver medal in the women’s 48kg category losing to Michaela Whitebool of South Africa in the final in the golden score period via Waza-ari.

Sushila, who won a silver medal in women’s 48 kg in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, was in superb form throughout the day first beating Harriet Bonface of Malawi via ippon and then matched Priscilla Morand of Mauritius bagging an Ippon, the highest score possible in a judo match, to seal the victory

