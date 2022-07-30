CWG 2022, July 30: Check India's Schedule on Day 2 in Birmingham

Several Indian athletes were in action on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and it turned out to be an impressive one. Table tennis, badminton, hockey, boxing and squash led the way with India stars putting up dominating performances. However, there were disappointments in lawn bowls and cycling. The Indian women cricket team lost a close match to Australia but late on Friday, swimmer Srihari Natraj capped off the day by making it to the final of men’s 100m backstroke event.

With another busy Saturday awaiting, let’s take a look at India’s schedule

Lawn Bowls

Men’s triples, section A: India vs Malta - 1 PM IST

Women’s singles, section B: Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales) - 1:00 PM IST

Men’s pairs, section C: India vs Cook Islands - 7:30 PM IST

Women’s fours, section D: India vs Canada - 10:30 PM IST

Weightlifting

Men’s 55kg final (Sanket Mahadev) - 1:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 61kg final (Gururaja) - 4:15 PM IST onwards

Women’s 49kg final (Mirabai Chanu) - 8:00 PM IST onwards

Women’s 55kg final (Bindyarani Devi) - 12:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Women’s team, Group 2: India vs Guyana - 2:00 PM IST

Men’s team, Group : India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 PM IST

Squash

Men’s singles, round of 32: Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) - 5:00 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) - 5:45 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) - 5:45 PM IST

Men’s singles, round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) - 6:15 PM IST

Boxing

Men’s over 54kg-57kg, round of 32: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Amzolele Dyeyi (South Africa) - 4:30 PM IST

Women’s over 66kg-70kg, round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand) - 11 PM IST

Men’s 86kg-92kg, round of 16: Sanjeet Kumar vs Ato Leau (Samoa) - 1:15 AM IST (July 31)

Badminton

Mixed team, Group A: India vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 PM IST onwards

Mixed team, Group A: India vs Australia - 11:30 PM IST onwards

Athletics

Men’s marathon final (Nitender Rawat) - 1:30 PM IST onwards

Swimming

Men’s 200m freestyle heats (Kushagra Rawat) - 3 PM IST onwards

Men’s 200m freestyle final (Kushagra Rawat)* - 12:13 AM IST onwards (July 31)

Men’s 100m backstroke 59 finals (Ashish Kumar Singh) - 12:18 AM IST (Para Swimming)

Men’s 100m backstroke final Srihari Nataraj - 1:35 AM IST onwards (July 31)

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s team final and individual qualification: Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, Protishta Samata - 9 PM IST onwards

Hockey

Women’s Pool A: India vs Wales - 11:30 PM IST

Cycling

Qualifying, women’s sprint: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute - 2:32 PM IST

Qualifying, women’s 3000m individual pursuit - Meenakshi - 3:11 PM IST

1/8 finals, women’s sprint*: 4:03 PM IST

Quarter-finals, women’s sprint*: 4:36 PM IST

Qualifying, men’s 4000m individual pursuit: Vishvajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar - 4:52 PM IST

First round, men’s keirin: Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben - 8:32 PM IST

Semi-finals, women’s sprint*: 8:52 PM IST

Finals, women’s 3000m individual pursuit*: 9:00 PM IST

First round repechage, men’s keirin*: 9:14 PM IST

Final, men’s 4000m individual pursuit*- 9:56 PM IST

Second round, men’s keirin - 10:11 PM IST

Finals, women’s sprint - 10:21 PM IST

Finals 1-6, men’s keirin* - 10:47 PM IST

Finals 7-12, men’s keirin* - 10:52 PM IST

*Subject to qualification

