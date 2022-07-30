CWG 2022, July 30: Check India's Schedule on Day 2 in Birmingham

Several Indian athletes were in action on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and it turned out to be an impressive one. Table tennis, badminton, hockey, boxing and squash led the way with India stars putting up dominating performances. However, there were disappointments in lawn bowls and cycling. The Indian women cricket team lost a close match to Australia but late on Friday, swimmer Srihari Natraj capped off the day by making it to the final of men’s 100m backstroke event.
With another busy Saturday awaiting, let’s take a look at India’s schedule
Lawn Bowls
- Men’s triples, section A: India vs Malta - 1 PM IST
- Women’s singles, section B: Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales) - 1:00 PM IST
- Men’s pairs, section C: India vs Cook Islands - 7:30 PM IST
- Women’s fours, section D: India vs Canada - 10:30 PM IST
Weightlifting
- Men’s 55kg final (Sanket Mahadev) - 1:30 PM IST onwards
- Men’s 61kg final (Gururaja) - 4:15 PM IST onwards
- Women’s 49kg final (Mirabai Chanu) - 8:00 PM IST onwards
- Women’s 55kg final (Bindyarani Devi) - 12:30 AM IST
Table Tennis
- Women’s team, Group 2: India vs Guyana - 2:00 PM IST
- Men’s team, Group : India vs Northern Ireland - 4:30 PM IST
Squash
- Men’s singles, round of 32: Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) - 5:00 PM IST
- Women’s singles, round of 32: Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) - 5:45 PM IST
- Women’s singles, round of 32: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) - 5:45 PM IST
- Men’s singles, round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) - 6:15 PM IST
Boxing
- Men’s over 54kg-57kg, round of 32: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Amzolele Dyeyi (South Africa) - 4:30 PM IST
- Women’s over 66kg-70kg, round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand) - 11 PM IST
- Men’s 86kg-92kg, round of 16: Sanjeet Kumar vs Ato Leau (Samoa) - 1:15 AM IST (July 31)
Badminton
- Mixed team, Group A: India vs Sri Lanka - 1:30 PM IST onwards
- Mixed team, Group A: India vs Australia - 11:30 PM IST onwards
Athletics
- Men’s marathon final (Nitender Rawat) - 1:30 PM IST onwards
Swimming
- Men’s 200m freestyle heats (Kushagra Rawat) - 3 PM IST onwards
- Men’s 200m freestyle final (Kushagra Rawat)* - 12:13 AM IST onwards (July 31)
- Men’s 100m backstroke 59 finals (Ashish Kumar Singh) - 12:18 AM IST (Para Swimming)
- Men’s 100m backstroke final Srihari Nataraj - 1:35 AM IST onwards (July 31)
Artistic Gymnastics
- Women’s team final and individual qualification: Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, Protishta Samata - 9 PM IST onwards
Hockey
- Women’s Pool A: India vs Wales - 11:30 PM IST
Cycling
- Qualifying, women’s sprint: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute - 2:32 PM IST
- Qualifying, women’s 3000m individual pursuit - Meenakshi - 3:11 PM IST
- 1/8 finals, women’s sprint*: 4:03 PM IST
- Quarter-finals, women’s sprint*: 4:36 PM IST
- Qualifying, men’s 4000m individual pursuit: Vishvajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar - 4:52 PM IST
- First round, men’s keirin: Ronaldo Singh, Esow Alben - 8:32 PM IST
- Semi-finals, women’s sprint*: 8:52 PM IST
- Finals, women’s 3000m individual pursuit*: 9:00 PM IST
- First round repechage, men’s keirin*: 9:14 PM IST
- Final, men’s 4000m individual pursuit*- 9:56 PM IST
- Second round, men’s keirin - 10:11 PM IST
- Finals, women’s sprint - 10:21 PM IST
- Finals 1-6, men’s keirin* - 10:47 PM IST
- Finals 7-12, men’s keirin* - 10:52 PM IST
*Subject to qualification
