CWG 2022, July 31: Here's India's Full Schedule For Day 3 in Birmingham

India Complete Schedule CWG 2022, Day 3: Mirabai Chanu headlined a superb Saturday for the Indian contingent at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, clinching a gold in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. India added four medals to its tally, all from weightlifting. There are three more potential medals on offer with as many as three weightlifters in contention on Day 3 as well.

Expect a super Sunday with an action-packed day for India. There’s the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in cricket while world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen will make her CWG debut as well. In badminton, Indian team will be hoping to take another step towards defending their mixed team title when they play their quarter-final match later tonight.

The paddlers will also be in action with the women’s team set for their semi-final clash while men’s team will play their quarter-final.

Here’s India’s complete schedule on Day 3

Swimming

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

Men’s 50m backstroke semi-finals (11:30 pm)*

Men’s 200m butterfly final (11:58 pm)*

Gymnastics

Men’s All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Women’s all-around final, Ruthuja Nataraj (7 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards

Women’s T20 Cricket

India versus Pakistan (3.30 pm)

Boxing

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)

60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)

71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)

Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men)

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

Cycling

Men’s Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)

Men’s 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)

Women’s 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)

Weightlifting

Men’s 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)

Women’s 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)

Men’s 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

Squash

Women’s singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)

Men’s singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

Table Tennis

Men’s team quarterfinal: 2 pm

Women’s team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

Lawn Bowl

Women’s singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)

Men’s Pairs: India versus England (4 pm)

Triathlon

Mixed relay team final (7 pm)

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

