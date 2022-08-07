In Badminton, it is the business end of the tournament with semi-finals line-ups featuring PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth taking to the court. Achanta Sharath Kamal will have a chance to add more gold medals to his incredible CWG medals tally of 10 in men’s and missed doubles events while Sreeja Akula will fight for bronze in women’s singles. The duo of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal will be looking to claim bronze in mixed doubles squash while the Indian women’s hockey team will also play for a bronze medal. Gold medals are expected from our three boxers in the fray – Nitu Ghangas, Amit Phangal, Sagar and reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen.

History will be made on the cricket field with India taking on Australia in the gold medal match of women’s cricket T20I