CWG 2022 Live Score, Day 5: India Hope For Historic Gold in Lawn Bowls; Table Tennis And Badminton Teams Also in Finals

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 5
Birmingham // Updated: August 02, 2022, 11:41 IST
Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Day 5: After four days of competitions, Indian medal tally has grown to 9 with three gold, three silver and as many bronze. Out of the nine, seven medals have come from weightlifting while two have been added by judokas. Tuesday could potentially be India’s best ever so for in the ongoing CWG 2022 with as many as three confirmed medals in lawn bowls, badminton and table tennis. Read More

Apart from that, three weightlifters will also be competing for medals (and thereby potential gold) with late in the night, Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon in action at the women’s discus throw finals.

Day 4 saw India’s Sushila Devi Likmabad, Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur finishing among the medallists. While judokas Sushila and Vijay won silver and bronze respectively, Harjinder won a bronze in women’s (weightlifting) 71kg class.

Here’s India’s full schedule for Day 5 (Time in IST)

Lawn Bowl

  • 1 PM: Women’s triples round 1 – India vs New Zealand
  • 1 PM: Women’s pairs sectional round 1 – India vs New Zealand
  • 4:15 PM: Men’s singles round 1 – Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon McIlroy (NZL)
  • 4:15 PM: Women’s fours sectional play gold medal match – India vs South Africa
  • 8:45 PM: Women’s triples sectional play round 2 – India vs England
  • 8:45 PM: Men’s Fours sectional play round 1- India vs Fiji

Weightlifting

  • 2 PM: Women’s 76 kg – Punam Yadav
  • 6:30 PM: Men’s 96 kg – Vikas Thakur
  • 11 PM: Weightlifting women’s 87 kg – Usha Bannur NK

Athletics

  • 2:30 PM: Men’s long jump qualifying round – M Sreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya
  • 3:30 PM: Women’s shot put qualifying round B – Manpreet Kaur
  • 5:17 PM: Women’s 100m round 1  heat 5 – Dutee Chand
  • 12:03 AM: Men’s high jump qualifying round – Tejaswin Shankar
  • 12:52 AM: Women’s discus throw final – Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Swimming

  • 3:04 PM: Men’s 200m backstroke heat 2- Srihari Natraj
  • 4:10 PM: Men’s 1500m freestyle heat 1 – Advait Page
  • 4:28 PM: Men’s 1500m freestyle heat 2 – Kushagra Rawat
  • 11:43 PM: Men’s 200m backstroke final* – Srihari Natraj

Table Tennis

  • 6 PM: Men’s team gold medal match – India vs Singapore

Hockey

  • 6:30 PM: Women’s pool A – India vs England

Artistic Gymnastics

  • 5:30 PM: Men’s vault final – Satyajit Mondal
  • 6:35 PM: Men’s parallel bars finals – Saif Sadik Tamboli

Squash

  • 8:30 PM: Women’s singles plate, Semi-final – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan)
  • 9:15 PM: Men’s singles, Semi-final – Saurav Ghosal vs Paul Coll

Badminton

  • 10 PM: Mixed team final – India vs Malaysia

Boxing

  • 11:45 PM: Over 63.5 kg-67 kg (round of 16) – Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana)

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

