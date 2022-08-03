Home / News / Sports / CWG 2022 Day 6, India Live Updates: Chance to Secure Multiple Medals in Boxing; Weightlifters Hoping to Add to Tally
CWG 2022 Day 6, India Live Updates: Chance to Secure Multiple Medals in Boxing; Weightlifters Hoping to Add to Tally

CWG 2022 updates Day 6, August 3: Check out India's event updates from the sixth day of the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham where India can add multiple gold medals to their tally today, especially in boxing

News18 Sports |
Birmingham // Updated: August 03, 2022, 12:49 IST
CWG 2022 Live Score And Updates, India Fixtures And Results, August 3: Tuesday turned out to be a historic day for India with their women’s fours final team securing a first ever medal – and that too a gold. And then in the men’s table tennis team competition, India secured a gold as well beating Singapore in the final. Read More

Aug 03, 2022 12:49 IST

CWG 2022 Live Updates: A Busy Day For Indian Contingent

The day gets underway soon with the lawn bowls wherein Mridul Borgohain will be up against Chris Locke in the first round of men’s singles while at the same time, an Indian team will be in action in women’s pair event facing Niue in a second round match.

Aug 03, 2022 12:46 IST

CWG 2022: So Far So Good

CWG 2022 so far has turned out to be quite decent from India’s point of view. For a recap of Day 5, click here. For the top pictures from a historic day, check this out. To know more about India’s lawn bowl team that made history on Tuesday, read this. And for current standings, head to our dedicated CWG 2022 medals page

Aug 03, 2022 12:43 IST

CWG 2022: India's Medal Tally

With five gold, four silver and three bronze, India’s medal count is now 12 from five days of CWG 2022. Three gold have come from weightlifting alone with one each from lawn bowls and table tennis.

Aug 03, 2022 12:41 IST

CWG 2022 Day 6 Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the sixth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Expect a medal rush for  India today with as many as five boxers just a win away from confirming at least a bronze. And then three weightlifters will also be in action in medal events while in men’s singles squash, Saurav Ghosal will be fighting for a bronze.

They were in the final of the badminton’s mixed team event as well but lost to Malaysia and had to remain contend with a silver. Nevertheless, the team had a dominating run till the final, blanking the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka before outclassing Australia.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

India’s medal tally is now 12 which include five gold, four silver and three bronze. The gold medals have come from weightlifting (three), lawn bowls (one), table tennis (one).

On Wednesday, the sixth day of the Commonwealth Games, as many as five India boxers will be in action for their respective quarter-finals bout across various categories. A win for each would be enough to secure at least a bronze.

Apart from that, squash ace Saurav Ghosal will be playing in the men’s singles bronze medal match and three weightlifters will be in the medal hunt as well.

Here’s full list of Indians in action today (Time in IST)

Athletics

  • 11:30 pm – High Jump Finals – Tejaswin Shankar
  • 12:35 am (on Thursday) – Women’s Shot Put Final – Manpreet Kaur

Para-Athletics

  • 1:15 am (on Thursday) – Men’s Discus Throw Final (F42-44/61-64) – Aneesh Kumar  (Para Athletics)
  • 1:15 am (on Thursday) – Men’s Discus Throw Final (F42-44/61-64) – Devendra Gehlot

Boxing

  • 4:45 pm – Over 45kg – 48kg quarterfinals – Nitu Ganghas Vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland)
  • 5:45 pm – Over 54kg – 57kg quarterfinals – Hussamuddin Muhammed Vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)
  • 11:15 pm – Over 48kg – 50kg quarterfinals – Nikhat Zareen Vs Helen Jones (Wales)
  • 12:45 am (on Thursday) Over 64kg – 70kg quarterfinals – Lovlina Borgohain Vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)
  • 2 am (on Thursday) – Over 75kg – 80kg quarterfinals – Ashish Kumar Vs Aaron Bowen (England)

Swimming

  • 12:42 am (on Thursday) – Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Final) – Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat

Cricket

  • 10:30 pm – Cricket, Women’s T20 – India Vs Barbados

Hockey

  • 3:30 pm – Women’s Pool A – India Vs Canada
  • 6:30 pm – Men’s Pool B – India Vs Canada

Judo

  • 2:30 onwards – Women’s +78 Kg Quarterfinals – Tulika Maan Vs Tbd
  • 2:30 onwards – Men’s +100 Kg Elimination Round Of 16 – Deepak Deswal Vs Eric Jean Sebastian (Cameroon)
  • Knockout matches to follow (subject to qualification)

Lawn bowls

  • 1:00 pm – Men’s Singles (Round 1) – Mridul Borgohain Vs Chris Locke (Falkland Islands)
  • 1:00 pm – Women’s Pairs Sectional (Round 2) – India Vs Niue
  • 4:00 pm – Men’s Singles (Round 3) – Mridul Borgohain Vs Ian Mclean (Scotland)
  • 4:00 pm – Women’s Pair Sectional (Round 3) – India Vs South Africa
  • 7:30 pm – Men’s Fours Sectional Play (Round 2) – India Vs Cook Islands
  • 7:30 pm – Women’s Triple Sectional (Round 3) – India Vs Niue
  • 10:30 pm – Men’s Team Fours Sectional Play (Round 3) – India Vs England

Squash

  • 3:30 pm – Mixed Doubles, Round Of 32 – Joshna/Harinder vs Yeheni/Ravindu (Sri Lanka)
  • 4:00 pm – Women’s Singles, Plate Final (non-medal event) – Sunayna Kuruvilla
  • 9:30 pm – Men’s Singles, Bronze medal Match – Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop

Para table tennis

  • 3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5  (Round 1) – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Daniela Di Toro (Australia)
  • 3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5  (Round 1) – Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Sue Bailey (England)
  • 3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 6 – 10  (Round 1) – Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria)
  • 4:55 pm – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs George Wyndhan (Sierra Leone)
  • 9:40 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 6 – 10 (Round 2) – Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze (Malaysia)
  • 10:15 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5  (Round 2) – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria)
  • 10:15 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5  (Round 2) – Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Australia)
  • 12 am – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Isau Ogunkunle (Nigeria)

Weightlifting

  • 2:00 pm – Men’s 109 Kg Lovpreet Singh
  • 6:30 pm – Women’s 87+ Kg Purnima Pandey
  • 11:00 pm – Men’s 109+ Kg Gurdeep Singh

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

