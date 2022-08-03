CWG 2022 Day 6, India Live Updates: Chance to Secure Multiple Medals in Boxing; Weightlifters Hoping to Add to Tally

They were in the final of the badminton’s mixed team event as well but lost to Malaysia and had to remain contend with a silver. Nevertheless, the team had a dominating run till the final, blanking the likes of Pakistan and Sri Lanka before outclassing Australia.

India’s medal tally is now 12 which include five gold, four silver and three bronze. The gold medals have come from weightlifting (three), lawn bowls (one), table tennis (one).

On Wednesday, the sixth day of the Commonwealth Games, as many as five India boxers will be in action for their respective quarter-finals bout across various categories. A win for each would be enough to secure at least a bronze.

Apart from that, squash ace Saurav Ghosal will be playing in the men’s singles bronze medal match and three weightlifters will be in the medal hunt as well.

Here’s full list of Indians in action today (Time in IST)

Athletics

11:30 pm – High Jump Finals – Tejaswin Shankar

12:35 am (on Thursday) – Women’s Shot Put Final – Manpreet Kaur

Para-Athletics

1:15 am (on Thursday) – Men’s Discus Throw Final (F42-44/61-64) – Aneesh Kumar (Para Athletics)

1:15 am (on Thursday) – Men’s Discus Throw Final (F42-44/61-64) – Devendra Gehlot

Boxing

4:45 pm – Over 45kg – 48kg quarterfinals – Nitu Ganghas Vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland)

5:45 pm – Over 54kg – 57kg quarterfinals – Hussamuddin Muhammed Vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)

11:15 pm – Over 48kg – 50kg quarterfinals – Nikhat Zareen Vs Helen Jones (Wales)

12:45 am (on Thursday) Over 64kg – 70kg quarterfinals – Lovlina Borgohain Vs Rosie Eccles (Wales)

2 am (on Thursday) – Over 75kg – 80kg quarterfinals – Ashish Kumar Vs Aaron Bowen (England)

Swimming

12:42 am (on Thursday) – Men’s 1500m Freestyle (Final) – Advait Page, Kushagra Rawat

Cricket

10:30 pm – Cricket, Women’s T20 – India Vs Barbados

Hockey

3:30 pm – Women’s Pool A – India Vs Canada

6:30 pm – Men’s Pool B – India Vs Canada

Judo

2:30 onwards – Women’s +78 Kg Quarterfinals – Tulika Maan Vs Tbd

2:30 onwards – Men’s +100 Kg Elimination Round Of 16 – Deepak Deswal Vs Eric Jean Sebastian (Cameroon)

Knockout matches to follow (subject to qualification)

Lawn bowls

1:00 pm – Men’s Singles (Round 1) – Mridul Borgohain Vs Chris Locke (Falkland Islands)

1:00 pm – Women’s Pairs Sectional (Round 2) – India Vs Niue

4:00 pm – Men’s Singles (Round 3) – Mridul Borgohain Vs Ian Mclean (Scotland)

4:00 pm – Women’s Pair Sectional (Round 3) – India Vs South Africa

7:30 pm – Men’s Fours Sectional Play (Round 2) – India Vs Cook Islands

7:30 pm – Women’s Triple Sectional (Round 3) – India Vs Niue

10:30 pm – Men’s Team Fours Sectional Play (Round 3) – India Vs England

Squash

3:30 pm – Mixed Doubles, Round Of 32 – Joshna/Harinder vs Yeheni/Ravindu (Sri Lanka)

4:00 pm – Women’s Singles, Plate Final (non-medal event) – Sunayna Kuruvilla

9:30 pm – Men’s Singles, Bronze medal Match – Saurav Ghosal vs James Willstrop

Para table tennis

3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Daniela Di Toro (Australia)

3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Sue Bailey (England)

3:10 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 6 – 10 (Round 1) – Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria)

4:55 pm – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 (Round 1) – Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs George Wyndhan (Sierra Leone)

9:40 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 6 – 10 (Round 2) – Baby Sahana Ravi Vs Gloria Gracia Wong Sze (Malaysia)

10:15 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel Vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria)

10:15 pm – Women’s Singles Classes 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Sonalben Manubhai Patel Vs Amanda Jane Tscharke (Australia)

12 am – Men’s Singles Class 3 – 5 (Round 2) – Raj Aravindan Alagar Vs Isau Ogunkunle (Nigeria)

Weightlifting

2:00 pm – Men’s 109 Kg Lovpreet Singh

6:30 pm – Women’s 87+ Kg Purnima Pandey

11:00 pm – Men’s 109+ Kg Gurdeep Singh

*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION

