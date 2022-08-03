CWG 2022 Day 6, India Live Updates: Chance to Secure Multiple Medals in Boxing; Weightlifters Hoping to Add to Tally

CWG 2022 Live Score And Updates, India Fixtures And Results, August 3: Tuesday turned out to be a historic day for India with their women’s fours final team securing a first ever medal – and that too a gold. And then in the men’s table tennis team competition, India secured a gold as well beating Singapore in the final. Read More
The day gets underway soon with the lawn bowls wherein Mridul Borgohain will be up against Chris Locke in the first round of men’s singles while at the same time, an Indian team will be in action in women’s pair event facing Niue in a second round match.
CWG 2022 so far has turned out to be quite decent from India’s point of view. For a recap of Day 5, click here. For the top pictures from a historic day, check this out. To know more about India’s lawn bowl team that made history on Tuesday, read this. And for current standings, head to our dedicated CWG 2022 medals page
With five gold, four silver and three bronze, India’s medal count is now 12 from five days of CWG 2022. Three gold have come from weightlifting alone with one each from lawn bowls and table tennis.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the sixth day of the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Expect a medal rush for India today with as many as five boxers just a win away from confirming at least a bronze. And then three weightlifters will also be in action in medal events while in men’s singles squash, Saurav Ghosal will be fighting for a bronze.
On Wednesday, the sixth day of the Commonwealth Games, as many as five India boxers will be in action for their respective quarter-finals bout across various categories. A win for each would be enough to secure at least a bronze.
Apart from that, squash ace Saurav Ghosal will be playing in the men’s singles bronze medal match and three weightlifters will be in the medal hunt as well.
Here’s full list of Indians in action today (Time in IST)
Athletics
Para-Athletics
Boxing
Swimming
Cricket
Hockey
Judo
Lawn bowls
Squash
Para table tennis
Weightlifting
*SUBJECT TO QUALIFICATION
