CWG 2022 Live Score Day 7 India Updates Online Results Watch Streaming Badminton Hockey Squash Boxing Athletics August 4 Medal Tally Birmingham

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games. With the Indian weightlifting contingent ending their terrific campaign at the Games totalling ten medals, including three gold medals on Wednesday, the focus now shifts to other events, especially boxing with four boxers in line to assure a medal, adding to the medals Nitu Ghangas, Nikhat Zareen, Hussamuddin Muhammed ensured in Day 6. Gold medal hopeful Murali Sreeshankar will be in action in the men’s long jump final while Sarita Singh and Manju Bala will be vying for a place in the final of the women’s hammer throw.

Table Tennis men’s, women’s and mixed team events also start with heavy Indian interest with the likes of Sathiyan Gnansekaran, Sharath Kamal Achanta, and Manika Batra among others in the fray. Preliminary rounds of Squash and Para Table Tennis will also be underway on August 4 while Mridul Borgohain will feature in men’s singles Lawn Bowls. Indian men’s hockey team will face Wales, while Bavleen Kaur will be in action rhythmic gymnastics. Shuttler will hope to put aside their disappointment of missing the team gold as they will embark on their singles and doubles campaigns, starting today.