CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 8: Indian Wrestlers Begin Campaign Today; Women's Hockey Team Faces Australia in Semi-final

CWG 2022 Day 8 Live India Updates And Latest Results: After weightlifters, the Indian boxers have taken the centre-stage having secured as many as seven medals. The overall count is 20 medals so far (excluding the 7 won by the boxers who have thus far confirmed at least a bronze each). And today, the Indian wrestlers will begin their campaign with six of them in action across various categories.

On the seventh day, Murali Sreeshankar became only the fourth Indian to win a CWG medal in long jump. He clinched a silver with a best jump of 8.08m. Late into the night, Sudhir won a gold medal in para powerlifting.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Here’s the full schedule of Indian events at CWG 2022 on August 5 (All Timings in IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji – 3:06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round – Group A: Ancy Edapilly – 4:10 PM

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1, Heat 2: 4:19 PM

Men’s Triple Jump Qualifying A&B: A. Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, Eldhose Paul – 11:35 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das – 12:53 AM (Saturday)

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung/Ganesha – 4:10 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: K Srikanth vs Dumindu Abeywickrama – 5:30 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: PV Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe – 6:10 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirtzi – 11:20 PM

Men’s singles round of 16: Lakshya Sen vs Ying Xiang Lin – 11:20 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali/Saeed Bhatti – 12 AM (Saturday)

Para Table Tennis

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey – 2:40 PM

Women’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Sonal Patel vs Christina Ikepoye – 2:40 PM

Men’s Singles, Class 3-5, Semi-final: Raj Aravindan vs Naslru Sule – 2:40 PM

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England – 1 PM

Men’s Fours Quarter-finals: India vs Canada – 4:30 PM

Women’s Pair Semi-finals* – 4:30 PM

Men’s Fours Semi-finals* – 9 PM

Squash

Women’s Doubles, Quarter-final: Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Chan/Ainaa Ampandi – 10:30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh vs Douglas/Alan Clyne – 11:15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia) – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra vs Olajlde/Ajoke – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja vs Chee Feng/Ying Ho – 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey – 3:15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison vs Tianwei Fang – 3:15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16: Manika Batra vs Minhyung Jee – 3:15 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Harmeet/Sanil vs Dillon/Xin Yan – 3:55 PM

Men’s doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Sharath vs Bawm/Mohutasin – 3:55 PM

Women’s doubles round of 32: Manika/Diya vs Chung/Spicer – 4:30 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sharath vs Finn Luu – 5:05 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sathiyan vs Paul McCreery – 5:45 PM

Men’s singles round of 32: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa – 5:45 PM

Women’s doubles round of 32: Reeth/Sreeja vs Elliott/Plaistow – 9:30 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semi-final: India versus Australia – 12:45 AM (Saturday)

Wrestling (3 PM onwards)

Men’s Freestyle 125kg, Quarter-final: Mohit Grewal vs vs Alexios Kaouslidis (Cyprus)

Men’s Freestyle 65kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham (Nauru)

Men’s Freestyle 86kg, 1/8 Final (Pre-quarters): Deepak Punia vs Matthew Oxenham (New Zealand)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg, Quarter-final: Anshu Malik vs TBD

Women’s Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik, Quarter-final vs Kelsey Barnes (England)

Women’s Freestyle 68kg, Quarter-final: Divya Kakran vs TBD

*Subject to Qualification

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here