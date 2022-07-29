CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 1: Indian Campaign Begins on a Busy Friday

After a spectacular opening ceremony with PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh carrying Indian flag, the medal hopefuls will start their campaign today with a host of events lined up throughout the day. Several Indian athletes will be action in various disciplines including lawn bowl, gymnastics, table tennis, cycling, swimming, track and field (triathlon), cricket, squash, hockey, badminton and boxing.

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1: Check Out India’s Full Schedule

A strong contingent of 210 athletes (106 male and 104 female) will be competing across 16 events.

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from Birmingham, the venue of the 2022 CWG. Among the highlights of the day will be women’s cricket that is making its Games debut through T20s. India will take on T20 world champions Australia. Besides, the Indian badminton team, the 2018 CWG gold medallist, will open their game later in the evening taking on Pakistan.

CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally

In another blockbuster clash, India boxer Shiva Thapa will square off against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in men’s 60-63.5kg round of 32 bout.

In hockey, the Indian women’s team will start their campaign against Ghana.

A look at India’s fixtures from Day 1

Lawn Bowl

Taniya Choudhary vs Dee Hogan (Scotland), Women’s Sectional Play Round 1 (1 PM)

Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play – Round 1) (1 PM) vs New Zealand

Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play – Round 2) (4 PM) vs Scotland

Taniya Choudhary vs Daphine Arthur Almond (Falkland Islands), Women’s Sectional Play Round 2 (4 PM)

Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play – Round 1) (7:30 PM) vs Malaysia

Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play – Round 1) (7:30 PM) vs England

Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play – Round 2) (7:30 PM) vs Cook Islands

Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play – Round 2) (7:30 PM) vs Malaysia vs Falkland Islands

Gymnastic – Artistic (4:30 PM)

Yogeshwar Singh/Satyajit Mondal/Saif Sadak Tamboli (Men’s Team& Individual Qualification, Subdivision 2)

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM onwards)

Diya Chitale/Manika Batra/Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula (Women’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1) vs South Africa (2 PM IST) and vs Fiji (8:30 PM IST)

Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty/Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1) vs Barbados (4:30 PM) and vs Singapore (11 PM)

Cycling – Track and Para Track (3:25 PM onwards)

Vishwajeet Singh/Naman Kapil/Venkappa Kengalagutti/Anantha Narayanan/Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit, Qualification) (3:25 PM)

Mayuri Lute/Triyasha Paul/Shushikala Agashe (Women’s Team Sprint, Qualification) (4:12 PM)

Y Rojit Singh/Ronaldo Laitonjam/David Elkatohchoongo/Esow Esow (Men’s Team Sprint, Qualification) (4:46 PM)

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming (2:41 PM onwards)

Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m Freestyle, Heats)

Sajan Prakash (Men’s 50m Butterfly, Heats) (4:03 PM)

Ashish Kumar (Para Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, Heat) (4:26 PM)

Srihari Nataraj (Women’s 100m Butterfly, Heats) (4:26 PM)

Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:31 PM onwards)

Adarsh M.S, Vishwanath Yadav (Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final) (3:31 PM)

Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final) (7:01 PM)

Cricket Women’s T20 (3:30 PM)

India vs Australia (Group A Match, Edgbaston)

Squash (11 PM onwards)

Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (Women’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64) (11 PM

Abhay Singh vs Joe Champan (Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64) (11:45 PM)

Hockey (6:30 PM)

India Women’s vs Ghana Women’s (Group Match)

Badminton (6:30 PM)

India vs Pakistan (Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1)

Boxing

Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch: Men’s Over 60kg – 63.5kg (Light Welter), Round of 32 (5 PM)

