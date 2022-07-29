Home / News / Sports / CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 1: Indian Campaign Begins on a Busy Friday
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 1: Indian Campaign Begins on a Busy Friday

CWG 2022 India Live updates: Check out the live score from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. A host of India stars will be in action today in various events

News18 |
Birmingham // Updated: July 29, 2022, 12:48 IST
Jul 29, 2022 12:48 IST

Lawn Bowls to Get Action Underway

The campaign starts for Indian contingent with lawn bowls event from 1 PM IST. In the women’s sectional play (first round), Tania Choudhary will square off against De Hoggan of Scotland. At the same time, in men’s triple (sectional play, round 1) Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh will be up against New Zealand.

Jul 29, 2022 12:26 IST

CWG Latest: Hopes From Paddlers

At Gold Coast, India clinched eight medals in table tennis including three gold, two silver and three bronze. The paddlers will hope a repeat of the performance with with both the men’s and women’s teams in action today.

Jul 29, 2022 12:23 IST

CWG 22: Hockey Hopes

The Indian women hockey team will be in action as well. They will take on Ghana in their first match. Their group also comprises hosts England, Canada and Wales. The match is scheduled to start from 6:30 PM IST.

Jul 29, 2022 12:03 IST

CWG 22: Cricket is Back!

Among the highlights of this edition is the return of cricket as a discipline. It was in 1998 that cricket made the cut at the the quadrennial event. However, with the advent of a new, shorter format and its immense popularity, the organisers have brought back the team sport. India are among the medal hopefuls alongside world champion Australia, hosts England and New Zealand. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will open their campaign today against Australia at Edgbaston.

Jul 29, 2022 12:00 IST

CWG 2022 Live: What Happened in Gold Cost?

At Gold Cost, India won an impressive 66 medals including 26 gold medals, 20 silver and 20 bronze. India finished third behind Australia (198 medals) and England (136) in the medals tally. Shooting turned out to be the most productive event for Indian contingent as they pocketed 16 medals including 7 gold, four silver and five bronze. However, shooting isn’t part of the Birmingham Games and therefore, India will look towards other disciplines to make up for the ‘lost medals’.

Jul 29, 2022 11:55 IST

CWG 2022 Day 1 Live Updates: The Hunt Begins Today

Hello everyone! And a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham. Starting today, a 200-plust strong Indian contingent will being its medals quest and perhaps try and come close to the high of 2010 CWG in Delhi where the country finished second with their best medals tally in history - 101 including 38 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze.

After a spectacular opening ceremony with PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh carrying Indian flag, the medal hopefuls will start their campaign today with a host of events lined up throughout the day. Several Indian athletes will be action in various disciplines including lawn bowl, gymnastics, table tennis, cycling, swimming, track and field (triathlon), cricket, squash, hockey, badminton and boxing.

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 1: Check Out India’s Full Schedule

A strong contingent of 210 athletes (106 male and 104 female) will be competing across 16 events.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

We will be bringing you all the latest updates from Birmingham, the venue of the 2022 CWG. Among the highlights of the day will be women’s cricket that is making its Games debut through T20s. India will take on T20 world champions Australia. Besides, the Indian badminton team, the 2018 CWG gold medallist, will open their game later in the evening taking on Pakistan.

CWG 2022: Birmingham Commonwealth Games Medals Tally

In another blockbuster clash, India boxer Shiva Thapa will square off against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in men’s 60-63.5kg round of 32 bout.

In hockey, the Indian women’s team will start their campaign against Ghana.

A look at India’s fixtures from Day 1

Lawn Bowl

  • Taniya Choudhary vs Dee Hogan (Scotland), Women’s Sectional Play Round 1 (1 PM)
  • Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play – Round 1) (1 PM) vs New Zealand
  • Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh (Men’s Triples, Sectional Play – Round 2) (4 PM) vs Scotland
  • Taniya Choudhary vs Daphine Arthur Almond (Falkland Islands), Women’s Sectional Play Round 2 (4 PM)
  • Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play – Round 1) (7:30 PM) vs Malaysia
  • Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play – Round 1) (7:30 PM) vs England
  • Rupa Tirkey/Tania Choudhury/Lovely Choubey/TBD (Women’s Fours, Sectional Play – Round 2) (7:30 PM) vs Cook Islands
  • Sunil Bahadur/Mridul Borgohain (Men’s Pairs, Sectional Play – Round 2) (7:30 PM) vs Malaysia vs Falkland Islands

Gymnastic – Artistic (4:30 PM)

  • Yogeshwar Singh/Satyajit Mondal/Saif Sadak Tamboli (Men’s Team& Individual Qualification, Subdivision 2)

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM onwards)

  • Diya Chitale/Manika Batra/Reeth Tennison/Sreeja Akula (Women’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1) vs South Africa (2 PM IST) and vs Fiji (8:30 PM IST)
  • Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty/Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Men’s Team Event, Qualification Round 1) vs Barbados (4:30 PM) and vs Singapore (11 PM)

Cycling – Track and Para Track (3:25 PM onwards)

  • Vishwajeet Singh/Naman Kapil/Venkappa Kengalagutti/Anantha Narayanan/Dinesh Kumar (Men’s 4000m Team Pursuit, Qualification) (3:25 PM)
  • Mayuri Lute/Triyasha Paul/Shushikala Agashe (Women’s Team Sprint, Qualification) (4:12 PM)
  • Y Rojit Singh/Ronaldo Laitonjam/David Elkatohchoongo/Esow Esow (Men’s Team Sprint, Qualification) (4:46 PM)

Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming (2:41 PM onwards)

  • Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m Freestyle, Heats)
  • Sajan Prakash (Men’s 50m Butterfly, Heats) (4:03 PM)
  • Ashish Kumar (Para Swimming Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, Heat) (4:26 PM)
  • Srihari Nataraj (Women’s 100m Butterfly, Heats) (4:26 PM)

Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:31 PM onwards)

  • Adarsh M.S, Vishwanath Yadav (Men’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final) (3:31 PM)
  • Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan (Women’s Individual (Sprint Distance), Final) (7:01 PM)

Cricket Women’s T20 (3:30 PM)

  • India vs Australia (Group A Match, Edgbaston)

Squash (11 PM onwards)

  • Anahat Singh vs Jada Ross (Women’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64) (11 PM
  • Abhay Singh vs Joe Champan (Men’s Singles, Preliminary Round Of 64) (11:45 PM)

Hockey (6:30 PM)

  • India Women’s vs Ghana Women’s (Group Match)

Badminton (6:30 PM)

  • India vs Pakistan (Mixed Team Event, Qualification round 1)

Boxing

  • Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch: Men’s Over 60kg – 63.5kg (Light Welter), Round of 32 (5 PM)

