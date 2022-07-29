CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 1: Indian Campaign Begins on a Busy Friday

The campaign starts for Indian contingent with lawn bowls event from 1 PM IST. In the women’s sectional play (first round), Tania Choudhary will square off against De Hoggan of Scotland. At the same time, in men’s triple (sectional play, round 1) Dinesh Kumar/Navneet Singh/Chandan Singh will be up against New Zealand.
At Gold Coast, India clinched eight medals in table tennis including three gold, two silver and three bronze. The paddlers will hope a repeat of the performance with with both the men’s and women’s teams in action today.
The Indian women hockey team will be in action as well. They will take on Ghana in their first match. Their group also comprises hosts England, Canada and Wales. The match is scheduled to start from 6:30 PM IST.
Among the highlights of this edition is the return of cricket as a discipline. It was in 1998 that cricket made the cut at the the quadrennial event. However, with the advent of a new, shorter format and its immense popularity, the organisers have brought back the team sport. India are among the medal hopefuls alongside world champion Australia, hosts England and New Zealand. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will open their campaign today against Australia at Edgbaston.
At Gold Cost, India won an impressive 66 medals including 26 gold medals, 20 silver and 20 bronze. India finished third behind Australia (198 medals) and England (136) in the medals tally. Shooting turned out to be the most productive event for Indian contingent as they pocketed 16 medals including 7 gold, four silver and five bronze. However, shooting isn’t part of the Birmingham Games and therefore, India will look towards other disciplines to make up for the ‘lost medals’.
Hello everyone! And a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham. Starting today, a 200-plust strong Indian contingent will being its medals quest and perhaps try and come close to the high of 2010 CWG in Delhi where the country finished second with their best medals tally in history - 101 including 38 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze.
After a spectacular opening ceremony with PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh carrying Indian flag, the medal hopefuls will start their campaign today with a host of events lined up throughout the day. Several Indian athletes will be action in various disciplines including lawn bowl, gymnastics, table tennis, cycling, swimming, track and field (triathlon), cricket, squash, hockey, badminton and boxing.
A strong contingent of 210 athletes (106 male and 104 female) will be competing across 16 events.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates from Birmingham, the venue of the 2022 CWG. Among the highlights of the day will be women’s cricket that is making its Games debut through T20s. India will take on T20 world champions Australia. Besides, the Indian badminton team, the 2018 CWG gold medallist, will open their game later in the evening taking on Pakistan.
In another blockbuster clash, India boxer Shiva Thapa will square off against Pakistan’s Suleman Baloch in men’s 60-63.5kg round of 32 bout.
In hockey, the Indian women’s team will start their campaign against Ghana.
Lawn Bowl
Gymnastic – Artistic (4:30 PM)
Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis (2 PM onwards)
Cycling – Track and Para Track (3:25 PM onwards)
Aquatics – Swimming and Para Swimming (2:41 PM onwards)
Triathlon and Para Triathlon (3:31 PM onwards)
Cricket Women’s T20 (3:30 PM)
Squash (11 PM onwards)
Hockey (6:30 PM)
Badminton (6:30 PM)
Boxing
