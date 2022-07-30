CWG 2022 Live Updates From Day 2: Mirabai Chanu-led Weightlifting Contingent Aims to Open India's Medal Account

LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022 Latest Updates, Results And Photos From Birmingham: India’s campaign at the 2022 Commonwealth Games began on a good note with table tennis, badminton and hockey teams blanking their respective opponents. While there was disappointment in triathlon and cycling, Srihari Nataraj capped off the day by making the cut in the 100m backstroke final (men’s).

Here’s a brief summary of India’s results from the opening day:-

Triathlon

In the men’s category, Adarsh finished 30th and Vishwanath finished 33rd in men’s category TV. In the women’s event, Praganya and Sanjana finished 26th and 28th respectively.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS

Table tennis

Women’s team won their first two group matches (1st match against South Africa 3-0 and second match against Fiji 3-0). Men’s team won their first group match against Barbados 3-0.

Men’s team will face Singapore in the second group stage match at 11:00 PM tonight.

Boxing

Shiva Thapa defeated Baloch Suleman in the first match of 63.5 kg men’s boxing (5:0, Unanimous decision).

Swimming

Sajan Prakash (50 m Butterfly) failed to qualify for the semi-finals and Kushagra Rawat (400 m freestyle) failed to qualify for the finals. Srihari Nataraj (100 m backstroke) made the final.

Cycling

Women’s sprint team failed to qualify for the semi-finals, team India finished 7 in the qualification round with a timing of 51.433 for Women’s team sprint. Men’s pursuit team finished last in the qualification round with a timing of 4:12.865.

In the men’s team sprint India finished 6th in the qualification round, failing to secure the semi-final slot for the same.

Cricket

In women’s cricket, India lost to Australia in their first group stage match by three wickets. India scored 154 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets, India will face Pakistan in their second group match on July 31.

Hockey

Women’s team started with a dominant performance over Ghana (ranked 30th), defeating Ghana with a big margin 5-0. India will take on Wales tonight.

Lawn Bowls

In lawn bowls Tania lost her first match in women’s single sectional play against Daphne of Falkland Islands (Score 20-21). In Men’s team event India lost to Scotland in men’s triple sectional play (Score 12-19).

Badminton

India dominated Pakistan in the Mixed Team event winning all five matches.

Here’s India’s schedule for Saturday:-

Lawn Bowls

Men’s triples, section A (Round 3): India vs Malta – 1 PM IST

Women’s singles, Sectional Play (Round 3): Tania Choudhury vs Laura Daniels (Wales) – 1 PM IST

Men’s pairs, section C (Round 3): India vs Cook Islands – 7:30 PM IST

Women’s fours, section D: India vs Canada – 10:30 PM IST

Weightlifting

Men’s 55kg final (Sanket Mahadev) – 1:30 PM IST onwards

Men’s 61kg final (Gururaja) – 4:15 PM IST onwards

Women’s 49kg final (Mirabai Chanu) – 8 PM IST onwards

Women’s 55kg final (Bindyarani Devi) – 12:30 AM IST

Table Tennis

Women’s team, Group 2: India vs Guyana – 2 PM IST

Men’s team, Group 1: India vs Northern Ireland – 4:30 PM IST

Squash

Men’s singles, round of 32: Ramit Tandon vs Christopher Binnie (Jamaica) – 5 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Joshna Chinappa vs Meagan Best (Barbados) – 5:45 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Aifa Azman (Malaysia) – 5:45 PM IST

Men’s singles, round of 32: Saurav Ghosal vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) – 6:15 PM IST

Women’s singles, round of 32: Anahat Singh vs Emily Whitlock (Wales) – 11:45 PM IST

Men’s singles, round of 32: Abhay Singh vs Alan Clyne (Scotland) – 12:15 AM IST

Boxing

Men’s over 54kg-57kg, round of 32: Mohammad Hussamuddin vs Amzolele Dyeyi (South Africa) – 4:30 PM IST

Women’s over 66kg-70kg, round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Ariane Nicholson (New Zealand) – 12 AM IST

Men’s 86kg-92kg, round of 16: Sanjeet Kumar vs Ato Leau (Samoa) – 1 AM IST (July 31)

Badminton

Mixed team, Group A: India vs Sri Lanka – 1:30 PM IST onwards

Mixed team, Group A: India vs Australia – 11:30 PM IST onwards

Athletics

Men’s marathon final (Nitender Rawat) – 1:30 PM IST onwards

Swimming

Men’s 200m freestyle heats (Kushagra Rawat) – 3 PM IST onwards

Men’s 200m freestyle final (Kushagra Rawat)* – 12:13 AM IST onwards (July 31)

Men’s 100m backstroke 59 finals (Ashish Kumar Singh) – 12:18 AM IST (Para Swimming)

Men’s 100m backstroke final Srihari Nataraj – 1:35 AM IST onwards (July 31)

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s team final and individual qualification: Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj, Protishta Samata – 9 PM IST onwards

Hockey

Women’s Pool A: India vs Wales – 11:30 PM IST

Cycling

Qualifying, women’s sprint: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Lute – 2:32 PM IST

Qualifying, women’s 3000m individual pursuit – Meenakshi – 3:11 PM IST

1/8 finals, women’s sprint*: 4:03 PM IST

Quarter-finals, women’s sprint*: 4:36 PM IST

Qualifying, men’s 4000m individual pursuit: Vishvajeet Singh, Dinesh Kumar – 4:52 PM IST

First round, men’s keirin: David Beckham, Esow Alben – 8:32 PM IST

Semi-finals, women’s sprint*: 8:52 PM IST

Finals, women’s 3000m individual pursuit*: 9:00 PM IST

First round repechage, men’s keirin*: 9:14 PM IST

Final, men’s 4000m individual pursuit*- 9:56 PM IST

Second round, men’s keirin – 10:11 PM IST

Finals, women’s sprint – 10:21 PM IST

Finals 1-6, men’s keirin* – 10:47 PM IST

Finals 7-12, men’s keirin* – 10:52 PM IST

*Subject to qualification

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here