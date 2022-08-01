Home / News / Other Sports / CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 4: Weightlifting, Judo to Kick off Indian Action at Birmingham
CWG 2022 Live Updates, Day 4: Weightlifting, Judo to Kick off Indian Action at Birmingham

CWG 2022 live updates Day 4, August 1: Check all live updates and results for India at the Commonwealth Games Follow is for live medal tally updates, full results and coverage of all India events for today

CWG 2022 live updates Day 4, August 1: Check all live updates and results for India at the Commonwealth Games Follow is for live medal tally updates, full results and coverage of all India events for today
Birmingham (UK) // Updated: August 01, 2022, 13:20 IST
CWG 2022 live updates day 4 India Results from Birmingham: Indian weightlifting continued to bring the country the top honours at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, taking India’s medal tally to 6 – with 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze and day four for India could see more medals with men’s table tennis team playing their semi-final and a win could assure India’s first CWG 2022 medal in the event. Read More

Aug 01, 2022 13:20 IST

India's day starts with Women's 4 lawn bowls

India women - Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey - to begin India’s day on Day 3. They will be up against New Zealand.

Aug 01, 2022 13:14 IST

CWG 2022 live updates: What's in the store today?

Day 3, August 1:

14 sports in action, 28 medals are up for grabs

Final day of track and para track cycling action at Lee Valley VeloPark

 

Aug 01, 2022 12:22 IST

Here’s India’s full schedule at CWG 2022 for August 1 (All Timings in IST)

* denotes Subject to qualification

Swimming:

  • Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3:51 pm)
  • Men’s 50m Backstroke final - Srihari Natraj (1:07 am on Tuesday)
  • Men’s 100m butterfly semifinal - Sajan Prakash (12:27 am on Tuesday)*
  • Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 - Suyash Jadhav (12:46 am on Tuesday)
  • Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 - Niranjan Mukundan (12:46 am on Tuesday)

Table Tennis:

  • Men’s team semifinal vs Nigeria (11:30 pm)

Boxing:

  • 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)
  • 54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)
  • 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

  • Women’s Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6:32 pm)
  • Men’s 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6:52 pm)
  • Women’s  Keirin - first round repechage (7:43 pm)*
  • Men’s 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 pm)
  • Women’s Keirin second round (9:17pm)*
  • Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)
  • Women’s Keirin final (9:52pm)*
  • Men’s 40km points race final (10:12 pm)*

Hockey:

  • Men’s Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

  • Men’s 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)
  • Women’s 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

  • Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)
  • Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)
  • Women’s 48kg quarter-finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)
  • Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

  • Women’s singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 pm)
  • Women’s singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)
  • Men’s singles quarterfinal - Sourav Ghosal (6:45 pm)
Aug 01, 2022 12:21 IST

CWG 2022 live updates day 4 India Results from Birmingham

Indian weightlifting continued to bring the country the top honours at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, taking India’s medal tally to 6 – with 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze and day four for India could see more medals with men’s table tennis team playing their semi-final and a win could assure India’s first CWG 2022 medal in the event. Also in the fray are Srihari Natraj who has made it to the final of men’s 50m backstrokes. Two weightlifters will feature for India on August one while three boxers will enter the ring with Amit Phangal opening his campaign. Judo also begins today with four Indians taking to the mat – including Sushila Devi Likabam.

Here’s India’s full schedule at CWG 2022 for August 1 (All Timings in IST)

* denotes Subject to qualification

Swimming:

  • Men’s 100m butterfly heat 6 – Sajan Prakash (3:51 pm)
  • Men’s 50m Backstroke final – Srihari Natraj (1:07 am on Tuesday)
  • Men’s 100m butterfly semifinal – Sajan Prakash (12:27 am on Tuesday)*
  • Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 – Suyash Jadhav (12:46 am on Tuesday)
  • Men’s 50m Freestyle S7 – Niranjan Mukundan (12:46 am on Tuesday)

Table Tennis:

  • Men’s team semifinal vs Nigeria (11:30 pm)

Boxing:

  • 48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)
  • 54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)
  • 75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

  • Women’s Keiren first round – Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6:32 pm)
  • Men’s 40km points race qualifying – Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6:52 pm)
  • Women’s  Keirin – first round repechage (7:43 pm)*
  • Men’s 1000m time trial finals – Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (8:02 pm)
  • Women’s Keirin second round (9:17pm)*
  • Women’s 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)
  • Women’s Keirin final (9:52pm)*
  • Men’s 40km points race final (10:12 pm)*

Hockey:

  • Men’s Pool B – India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

  • Men’s 81kg – Ajay Singh (2 pm)
  • Women’s 71 Kg – Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

  • Men’s 66kg Elimination round of 16 – Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)
  • Men’s 60kg Elimination round of 16 – Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)
  • Women’s 48kg quarter-finals – Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)
  • Women’s 57kg Elimination round of 16 – Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

  • Women’s singles plate quarterfinals – Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4:30 pm)
  • Women’s singles quarterfinal – Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)
  • Men’s singles quarterfinal – Sourav Ghosal (6:45 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

  • Women’s four semifinals: 7:30 pm

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here