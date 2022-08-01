CWG 2022 live updates day 4 India Results from Birmingham: Indian weightlifting continued to bring the country the top honours at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, taking India’s medal tally to 6 – with 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze and day four for India could see more medals with men’s table tennis team playing their semi-final and a win could assure India’s first CWG 2022 medal in the event. Read More
India women - Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, and Rupa Rani Tirkey - to begin India’s day on Day 3. They will be up against New Zealand.
Day 3, August 1:
14 sports in action, 28 medals are up for grabs
Final day of track and para track cycling action at Lee Valley VeloPark
* denotes Subject to qualification
Indian weightlifting continued to bring the country the top honours at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham, taking India’s medal tally to 6 – with 3 gold, 2 silver and one bronze and day four for India could see more medals with men’s table tennis team playing their semi-final and a win could assure India’s first CWG 2022 medal in the event. Also in the fray are Srihari Natraj who has made it to the final of men’s 50m backstrokes. Two weightlifters will feature for India on August one while three boxers will enter the ring with Amit Phangal opening his campaign. Judo also begins today with four Indians taking to the mat – including Sushila Devi Likabam.
Here’s India’s full schedule at CWG 2022 for August 1 (All Timings in IST)
Swimming:
Table Tennis:
Boxing:
Cycling:
Hockey:
Weightlifting:
Judo:
Squash:
Lawn Bowls:
