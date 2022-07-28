CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga Carry India's Burden of Hope in Birmingham

The Indian weightlifting contingent came away with 9 medals, 5 of which were gold and 2 silver and bronze each, in the previous edition of the Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia in the year 2018.

The 15-strong squad of Indian weightlifters set to travel to Birmingham for the 2022 edition of the CWG will look to improve on the medal tally from the last time the event rolled around.

India stands second in Commonwealth weightlifting competitions with 149 medals in all, second only to Australia, hence making it a reliable source of medals at the CWG.

Advertisement

A new rule that stipulates that only the top ranking lifter in a particular weight category will be granted entry to the CWG churned up some minor complications that forced India to leave the 64Kg women’s category in the discipline as a blank.

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu:

Mirabai Chanu is an overwhelming favourite to clinch the gold medal in Birmingham, so much so that the esteemed coach of the national unit, Vijay Sharma, has expressed that the Tokyo Olympic silver medallist will contest in the CWG 2022 with an eye on improvement in areas she needs to refine to better her second place performance from Tokyo and hopefully, it will aid her in her quest for gold at Paris 2024.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old Manipuri lifter will be keen to cement her legacy as one of India’s consistent stream of Commonwealth medals after her exploits at the Glasgow CWG back in 2014 which shot her to fame as she earned a silver. She followed it up with a flawless performance at the Gold Coast Games in Australia four years later to clinch the gold for the nation.

On paper, Chanu can outlift her rivals and hence she wouldn’t have to bear the burden of the extreme pressure, but, as admitted by Sharma, she needs to work on her snatch technique.

Advertisement

The defending champion will have her eyes set on retaining the title that she claimed by setting a CWG record of a combined weight of 196Kgs in snatch and clean & jerk. She has gone on to improve on her own performances with showings at the Pattaya World Championships in the year 2019 and at the National Championships, Tokyo Olympics and the Asian Championships in Tashkent in the year 2020, as she breached the 200Kg mark in each event.

Advertisement

The CWG hunting ground has proven to be a happy one for the Indian athletes who topped the discipline at the 1990, 2002 and 2018 editions of the CWG and under the stewardship of the experienced Mirabai Chanu the Indian contingent is expected to bring laurels yet again to the nation with their sporting performances.

ALSO READ| Full List of Indian Athletes Taking Part in Commonwealth Games 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga:

The teenager from Aizwal will enter his first Commonwealth Games as a favourite to bag the gold medal in the 67Kg category after he dominated the field to earn the gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent in the year 2020.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old has had his issues with injuries, and though he missed his training camp in the USA where he was supposed to join up with Mirabai Chanu as part of CWG preparations, will hope to shine on the senior level of the competition.

He has already etched his name in the annals of Indian sport by becoming the first-ever gold medal winner at the youth Olympics for the nation on the back of his ironclad performance in Buenos Aires in the year 2018.

With Pakistani rival Talha Talib serving a suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, he has a free run to the top spot on the podium.

The boy from Mizoram will have the eye of his mind firmly fixed on improving on his combined best lift of a massive 306Kg, which he set at the International Qatar Cup in 2019 and what better stage to do so than in Birmingham at the friendly games.

Indian Weightlifting Contingent for Birmingham CWG 2022: Weight Category and Schedule

Women:

Weightlifter Date Time Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (49Kg) July 30 8pm to 10.15 pm Bindyarani Devi (55Kg) July 31 12.30 am to 2.45 am Popy Hazarika (59Kg) July 31 6.30 pm to 9 pm Hajinder Kaur (71Kg) Aug 1/ Aug 2 11 pm to 1 am Puram Yadav (75Kg) Aug 2 2 pm to 4.30 pm Usha Kumari (87Kg) Aug 2/ Aug 3 11 pm to 1.30 am Purnima Pandey (+87Kg) - Aug 3 6.30 pm to 9 pm

Men:

Weightlifter Date Time Sanket Sagar (55Kg) July 30 1.30 pm to 6.15 pm Gururaja Poojary (61Kg) July 30 1.30 pm to 6.15 pm Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67Kg) July 31 2 pm to 4.30 pm Achinta Sehuli (73Kg) July 31/ Aug 1 11 pm to 1.30 am Ajay Singh (81Kg) Aug 1 2 pm to 4.30 pm Vikas Thakur (96Kg) Aug 2 6.30 pm to 9 pm Lovepreet Singh (109Kg) Aug 3 2 pm to 4.30 pm Gurdeep Singh (+109Kg) Aug 3/ Aug 4 11 pm to 1.30 am

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here