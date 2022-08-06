CWG 2022: Mohit Grewal Picks up 125 Kg Wrestling Bronze in Birmingham

Mohit Grewal, India’s representative in the 125 Kg wrestling event came away with a bronze medal finish as he got the better of Aaron Johnson of Jamaica.

Grewal ensured a medal for the nation with a victory by pinfall in the bronze medal bout.

Indian wrestler Mohit Grewal opened his campaign in Birmingham as he picked up a victory over Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus in the quarter-final of the 125 Kg wrestling event in Birmingham on Friday.

The 22-year-old wrestler from Haryana’s famous Bhiwani district renowned for producing top-quality wrestlers for the nation picked up his opening win at the CWG 2022 against Kaouslidis.

Grewal beat the man from Cyprus by virtue of technical superiority in a fixture in which he managed to score 10 points and conceded just a solitary point to book his place in the subsequent round.

In the semi-final of the event, Grewal came up against a Canadian wrestler with Indian origins in the form of Amarveer Dhesi.

Grewal got off to a good start as he claimed the first points of the semi-final event. But his fortunes changed when Dhesi came into his own and registered multiple points to run away with the lead before Grewal writhed in pain as a result of twisting his ankle.

At the end of the encounter, Deshi came out victorious with a score of 12-2 going in his favour as he took the win by points.

Earlier in the day, Bajrang Punia defended his Commonwealth Games title with his victory over Canada’s Lachlan Mcneil in the final of the men’s 65 Kg category.

Punia claimed the win by points as he bagged 9 technical points as compared to his North American opponent who only managed to score 2 points over Punia.

In the women’s 62 Kg wrestling event Sakshi Malik got the better of another Canadian Ana Godinez Gonzalez to bag the gold medal. Malik won the yellow metal in Birmingham after her Silver medal in the 2014 edition of CWG in Glasgow and the bronze she earned in Gold Coast 2018.

There are high hopes for the Indian wrestling contingent, who carry the burden of expectations to bring with them a rich medal haul. The weightlifting unit performed exceptionally well to add multiple medals to the country’s tally.

