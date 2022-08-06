CWG 2022: Naveen Brings 74 Kg Category Wrestling Gold Home

Wrestler Naveen won the gold medal for India after the win over Pakistan’s Muhammad Sharif Tahir in the 74kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The 19-year-old made a big name for himself with a dominant show in the ongoing Birmingham Games as the young wrestler didn’t look unsettled in any of his bouts against the experienced campaigners.

Naveen beat Muhammad Sharif Tahir on points as he outdid the Pakistani 9-0 to add another gold medal to India’s tally to extend the country’s domination in wrestling.

The young boxer from Sonipat entered the games with a lot of confidence after winning a bronze medal in the 2022 Senior Asian Championship. He also finished at the 5th spot in the 2022 Bolat Turlykhanov Cup.

However, it wasn’t an easy road for him in Birmingham as he faced Nigeria’s Ogbonna Emmanuel John in the quarterfinals. Ogbonna has a big reputation in the wrestling world and won several accolades in Africa but Naveen was too good for him on Saturday as he emerged victorious on technical superiority.

England’s Charlie Bowling also suffered the same faith in the semifinals as Naveen proved his supremacy with a 12-1 win on technical superiority.

Meanwhile, India won six medals in wrestling on Friday as Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia clinched the gold medal. Anshu Malik lost the final bout and bagged the silver. While Divya Kakran and Mohit Gehlot were too dominant in their bronze medal bout to win the medals in CWG.

