CWG 2022: Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out of Birmingham Games Due to Injury Concerns

Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to injury concerns He had won a silver medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Championship in Eugene Oregon - India’s second-ever medal at the Worlds - with a throw of 88.13m. Reportedly, he had suffered a slight strain in his right thigh during the event.

Anderson Peters on Grenada had claimed gold at the Worlds.

BFI Assures Support to Lovlina Borgohain After Mental Harassment Allegations

Chopra was set to defend his crown from the previous edition of CWG in Australia’s Gold Coast. Before making his debut at the CWG in 2018, Neeraj was already a junior world champion and had hurled the javelin to 86.47 metres, just one centimetre short of his then-personal best, to win gold.

Advertisement

CWG 2022: Indian Athletics Poised for Record Medal Haul If All Goes to Plan

A few months later, Neeraj went on to win gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta, rewriting his own national record. The 24-year-old had since been improving his personal best and national record twice and coming within sniffing distance of the magical 90-metre mark.

Neeraj made an impressive return to competition after Tokyo 2020, breaking the national record with an 89.30m throw to clinch the silver at Paavo Nurmi Games and then broke the national record again with a throw of 89.94m to finish second in the Stockholm Diamond League 2022 in Sweden recently.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here