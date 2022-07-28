CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How to Watch Commonwealth Games on TV And Online in India

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is scheduled to get underway in Birmingham with a grand opening ceremony. The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will take place at the Alexander Stadium. The high-profile opening ceremony is expected to be witnessed by more than 30,000 spectators.

CWG 2022: A Look Back at India’s History at the Commonwealth Games

Neeraj Chopra was expected to be India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony but the star Indian athlete eventually had to pull out due to injuries. Later, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was named flagbearer of the Indian contingent. Previously, Sindhu was India’s flagbearer at the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

Neeraj’s injury will be a big blow for India as the Olympic gold medallist was the country’s prime contender for a medal. The ace javelin thrower recently won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships.

A total of 215 athletes will be representing India at the CWG 2022. India had managed to secure 66 medals at the CWG 2018 held in Gold Coast. India’s best performance at CWG took place back in 2010 when the multi-sport event was held in Delhi. India had clinched 101 medals including 38 gold medals at the 2010 CWG. The Indian contingent had finished the event in the second spot.

More than 5000 athletes are set to take part in the upcoming Birmingham CWG. There will be 136 women’s medal events and 134 men’s medal events at the CWG 2022. Notably, women’s cricket is set to make its debut at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of today’s Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony; here is all you need to know:

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony be held?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will take place on July 28, Thursday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony be played?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be played at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

What time will Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony begin?

The Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will begin at 11:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony?

Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony is available to stream live on the SonyLIV app and website.

