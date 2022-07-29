CWG 2022: PM Modi Sends Wishes to Indian Contingent at Birmingham

PM Modi posted on his Twitter handle a message to the athletes chosen to represent India at the Friendly Games in England

India has progressed in an accelerated manner in terms of sports under the watchful eye of the Prime Minister who has been absolutely fundamental in the improvement of sporting infrastructural and cultural development in recent times.

The Indian premier who declared the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad open on the evening of the 28th of August, Thursday at Mamallapuram in Chennai has been an ardent promoter of the power of sport and the role it can play in the advancement of a country.

India’s sports minister Anurag Thakur also sent his best wishes to the participants adding that the whole of the nation will be behind the athletes in their quest for gold.

The Indian unit head to Birmingham with the target of a rich medal haul in mind.

Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu and Indian field hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the flagbearers for the national contingent at the opening ceremony in England.

India is expected to better their medal tally of 66 medals, 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze, in the previous edition of the CWG held at Gold Coast Australia, where the country finished third in the overall table behind Australia and England.

Unfortunately, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra pulled out of the event at the eleventh hour citing a thigh injury.

Yet, a lot of hope for a medal-laden competition is pinned on the unit that boasts of multiple CWG medallists including the likes of Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, PV Sindhu, and Lovlina Borgohain to name a few.

The opening ceremony was a blissful assortment of a cultural extravaganza highlighting the industrial roots of the host city of Birmingham.

Over 5000 athletes from 72 nations are set to contest for honours in their respective disciplines in an attempt to bring glory to their nation.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here