CWG 2022: Pooja Sihag Claims Wrestling Bronze in Women's 76 Kg Category

Indian wrestler Pooja Sihag added to India’s burgeoning medal tally at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday with her bronze medal in the women’s 76 Kg category.

Sihag beat her opponent, Naomi De Bruine of Australia, in the bronze medal bout via technical superiority as she raced to a 10-0 lead.

Sihag started her CWG campaign in England with her opening bout triumph in the 76 Kg category as she claimed a victory by points over New Zealand’s Michelle Montague.

The Indian grappler outdid her opponent with a total score of 5-3, with four of her points coming from the second period of action, which aided her surge into the semi-final of the event.

But, in the final four, her luck changed as she lost out on a place in the gold medal bout after her loss to Canadian wrestler Justina Di Stasio.

Di Stasio got the better of Sihag by virtue of points as she racked up six points while restricting the Indian from opening her account.

Earlier in the day, the Indian wrestling contingent had justified their strength and standing in world wrestling as Pooja Gehlot picked up a bronze medal in the women’s 50 Kg category with her victory over Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland as the Indian racked up a score of 12-2 in her favour to clinch the victory by technical superiority.

Ravi Kumar Dahiyta, a heavy gold medal favourite going into the games, fulfilled his potential with a 10-0 win over Nigeria’s Ebikewenimo Welson as he took the victory by technical superiority much to the delight of the massive Indian support present in the arena on Saturday.

India continued their dominance in wrestling after they started the event strong with Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia bagging the gold medal in their respective categories. Anshu Malik added a silver in the women’s 50 Kg category, while Divya Kakran and Mohit Grewal picked up the silver medals.

