CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Claims Women's Singles Badminton Gold

PV Sindhu made the nation proud with her efforts in Birmingham as she bagged a gold medal in the women’s singles badminton event with her victory over Canada’s Michelle Li.

The Indian shuttler claimed the yellow metal with a dominant performance as she romped to a 2-0 straight sets win over the Canadian.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Sindhu established an early advantage which she held on to in order to close out the opening game of the all-important final fixture by a score of 21-15. The Indian was in complete control of the game and never looked troubled by her Canadian rival.

She continued to assert her superiority in a match where the Canadian was made to run from one end to the other in an attempt to recover Sindhu’s deadly shots.

Advertisement

Sindhu took her foot off the pedal when the match was poised 12-7 in her favour, as she left the door open for the Canadian to close in on her. But, the Indian’s survival instincts kicked in as she never let Li within 4 points of her reach.

Sindhu had 7 championship points for the taking and converted it on the first time of asking to claim the coveted title.

She closed out the game with a score of 21-13 to the delight of the Indian following in Birmingham that was present to witness the shuttler from Andra Pradesh take gold in the 2022 edition of the friendly games.

The badminton ace opened her Commonwealth Games campaign with her 2-0 round of 32 win over Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzak.

She carried her good form into the subsequent round as she notched up another win over Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe after she claimed a lead of two games to nothing in her favour.

Advertisement

The Hyderabadi was on a roll as she stormed to a 2-1 win over Jin Wei Goh of Malaysia as the Indian outplayed her opponent after having dropped the first set. She walked into the semi-finals of the event with her 19-21, 21-14, and 21-18 triumphs.

She booked her place in the gold medal match as polished off her Singaporean opponent Jia Min Yeo 2-0 in straight sets again to earn a shot at the gold medal.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here