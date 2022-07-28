CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Forced Into Temporary Isolation After Deviation in First RT-PCR Test

India star shuttler PV Sindhu had a major Covid scare after her RT-PCR test reportedly showed some deviation after she arrived in Birmingham for the CWG 2022 beginning Friday. Following the result, Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, was asked to isolate from the other members of Indian contingent.

The former world champion’s second test though came negative following which she was allowed to enter the Games village on Tuesday.

According to a report in The Times of India, due to the ‘invariability’ in Sindhu’s first RT-PCR test, the Indian Olympic Association delayed announcing the name of its flag-bearers for the CWG 2022 opening ceremony.

On Thursday night, Sindhu and India men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh were named as India’s flag-bearer for the ceremony to be held on Thursday.

As per CWG 2022 rules, all athletes must undergo RT-PCR test for detecting covid-19 72 hours prior to their arrival in UK and then upon reaching, their will be another test in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the Games have been hit by a spate of Covid positive cases with more than a dozen positive cases daily in the last few days.

The Birmingham 2022 Games are being held with very relaxed Covid-19 protocols with only the sportspersons and support staff asked to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before departure and another after arrival in Birmingham.

“All our players have cleared the tests, there is no positive case in the Indian Contingent," informed Rajesh Bhandari, Chef de Mission of the Indian team on Wednesday evening.

Two women cricketers including top pacer Pooja Vastraker had tested positive in tests conducted before the team’s departure and were made it to serve isolation in Bengalore.

The United Kingdom government has removed all travel restrictions for people travelling to the country for the Commonwealth Games.

With IANS Inputs

