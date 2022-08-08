CWG 2022: Sagar Gets Silver in Boxing Men's 92kg after Losing Final

Sagar Ahlawat got silver in the men’s 92kg (Super Heavyweight) category at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Sunday. He lost by unanimous decision to Delicious Orie of England in the final.

Sagar had beaten Cameroon’s Maxime Yegnong Njieyo in the round of 16 amd then defeated Kaddy Evana Agnes of Seychelles. In the emi-final encounter, he got the better of Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Onyekwere, with all his wins coming with 5-0 win on points.

Sagar comes from Dhandlan village in Jhajjar and is a BA III student of GGDSD College and has been in Chandigarh for the last seven years.

India had already won three gold medals in boxing in the day.

Nikhat Zareen, who is on a winning spree since the Nationals last year, asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland’s Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

Amit Panghal, on the other hand, avenged his 2018 Commonwealth Games final loss against Kiaran MacDonald by clinching the title with a comprehensive 5-0 win over the favourite.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Nitu beat England’s Demie-Jade Resztan 5-0 in the women’s over 45kg-48kg (minimum weight) category to clinch gold, her first CWG medal.

India had won three gold medals in the 2018 edition at Gold Coast and they matched it on Sunday with Nikhat, Nitu, and Amit Panghal winning their respective finals. In all India had won nine gold medals in 2018, the same as England but the former were the top team as they won five gold medals.

In the 2022 edition, the roles seemed to have reversed as India have won three gold medals, on silver and three bronze while England have one gold in the six medals they bagged so far. The solid performance coming in the absence of a proven champion like MC Mary Kom, who pulled out of the trials because of an injury, augurs well for Indian boxing as the new back of champions is taking shape.

