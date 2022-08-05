CWG 2022: Sakshi Malik Wins Gold in Women's Wrestling Freestyle 62Kg

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik clinched in the Women’s Freestyle 62Kg at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday. She defeated Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in the final.

The 29-year-old defeated England’s Kelsey Barnes 10-0 via technical superiority in the quarter-final and then beat Cameroon’s Berthe Emilienne Etane Ngolle 10-0 via technical superiority in the semi-final.

Her opponent, who had come to Canada from Mexico at a very young age with her family seeking political asylum, is strong grappler having won medals in World Championships

She started aggressively and effected two takedowns in the first period to take 4-0 lead.

But Sakshi fought back strongly in the second period, going on an attack and taking two points. She then counterattacked brilliantly and effected a fall by pinning her opponent’s shoulder to the mat to win the match.

Sakshi was ecstatic with her performance and want on a victory lap around the bout area, very happy with the way she won the bout.

Earlier on Friday, wrestling competitions at the Victoria Park Arena in Coventry were halted because of safety concerns. The Organising Committee of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games has paused the wrestling competitions for some time to carry out some safety and security drills, an official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The multi-time Asian Championship winner from Rohtak, Haryana shoeed all her valuable experience to being home her third commonwealth medal.

The veteran wrestler whose success helped alter the age-old Indian conservative outlook on women taking to sports was looking to improve on her previous CWG performances in 2014 and 2018 where she bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medallist picked up clinched a medal of the same colour at the Tunis Ranking tournament this year. She also took part in the Yaser Dogu Tournament.

Sakshi also has three bronze medals in Asian Championships, in 2015, 2108 and 2019, and also clinched silver at the 2017 edition at home in New Delhi.

She is also a two-time Commonwealth Championships medallist, with bronze in 2013 and gold in 2017.

India have 12 wrestlers in the fray at CWG with the sport historically being a big souce of medals for the country.

