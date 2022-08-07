CWG 2022: Sandeep Kumar Wins Men's 10,000m Race Walk Bronze

Sandeep Kumar finished third in the final of the men’s 10,000m race walk event in Birmingham to clinch a bronze medal for India at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Sandeep completed the race with a personal best timing of 38 minutes and 49.21s for a podium finish.

The gold went to Canada’s Evan Dunfee who set a new Games record with a timing of 38:36.37s while silver medal went to Declan Tingay of Australia who completed the race with a timing of 38:42.33.

The other Indian contestant in the 10-man field competition Amit finished last at the ninth spot with a timing of 43:04.97. New Zealand’s Quentin Rew was disqualified after 5,000m for multiple infringements reducing it to a nine-man event.

Sandeep was in the lead for the first 1,000m before slipping to third spot. He regained the top spot later and held onto it till the halfway mark.

However, by the 6,000m mark, he again dropped down to third before improving to second by the 9,000m mark. Eventually, he finished third.

On Saturday, India’s Priyanka Goswami became the first India woman to win a medal in racewalk event at the CWG 2022. She won silver in the 10,000m event clocking 43:38.83s to finished second behind Jemima Montag (42:34.30) of Australia. Emily Wamusyi Ngii (43:50.86) of Kenya took the bronze.

Earlier on Sunday, boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas won gold medals in their respective categories while the Indian women hockey team won bronze after beating New Zealand in a penalty shootout.

History was created in men’s triple jump where Eldhose Paul won India’s first ever gold in the event with a massive jump of 17.03m. His compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker claimed silver with a jump of 17.02m.

In the women’s javelin event, Annu Rani took bronze with a best throw of 60m.

