CWG 2022: Sanket Sargar Wins Silver Through Pain and with Learnings of Being a Paan Seller

Partially fulfilling the promise he made to himself four years back, young weightlifter Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the men’s 55kg category, putting India on the medal tally at the Commonwealth Games Saturday.

Sanket Sargar had his eyes set on gold but injured his right elbow while attempting to lift 139kg in clean and jerk and eventually settle for second place.

The 21-year-old managed a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish just one kilogram behind Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold.

Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sanket was managing a paan shop, that shares his name, with his father in Sangli, Maharshtra back in 2018.

“Some people might be embarrassed that they had to work in a tapri. In the past, my customers who knew I was a weightlifter would ask why I was working there. But it is part of who I am. The only thing is that earlier people knew it just as Sanket paan tapri. Now they should know it as Commonwealth Games medallist Sanket Paan tapri," he was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

He even used his time spent at the shop to his betterment, as he admitted that there were learning too.

“I learned how to manage both of them. Sport is important, but you also have to learn the ways of living. That job helped me a lot. It helped me how to present myself, and how to talk to people. It also taught me how to deal with stress and control my emotions. We don’t have just one or two people coming in. Sometimes, you will get 300 customers coming in each day. You need to understand how to deal with them and serve them before they start getting impatient. You have to learn how to keep track of payments and bills. It teaches you how to manage different things at the same time. Above all, you have to learn how to be calm in these situations," he said.

Life has thrown challenges at him and he accepted them with grace and found a way to overcome them with sheer dedication.

“There were no errors committed during the lift. I felt a sudden load on my right elbow so I couldn’t control it and there were two clicks I heard," Sargar said at the mixed zone.

“In training, I lift 143kgs. I had to go for it as there was a gold at stake. I am not happy with myself because I have been training for the last four years only for the gold.

“I am a bit happy but mostly feel I could have done better. I did not take the risk to go beyond my national record because completing a lift is important as well."

Sargar said he had to take the risk of lifting 139kg as a “gold was on offer".

“Before the last lift, sir (coach Vijay Sharma) asked me whether I wanted to go ahead. He tried to stop me at first but later encouraged me. I lift more than this in practise."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the young athlete.

“Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

The lifter said he would undergo scans to know the extent of his injury.

“I will go for X-ray after the dope samples were collected and the actual status will be known. Currently I’m in a lot of pain, please let me go fast," he pleaded at the Indian scribes.

“I want to dedicate this medal to all the freedom fighters who didn’t care for their lives and gave us independence," said Sargar who became the second Commonwealth medalist from Sangli after wrestler Bharti Mane (Bharati Mane).

“Yes people would be happy back home but I’m disappointed of losing out on a gold. Hope to come back stronger," he added.

