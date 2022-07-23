CWG 2022: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Eyes Singles Glory, but Cautiously Confident of Good Showing From Table Tennis

Table Tennis has come to be a reliable haul of medals for India at the Commonwealth Games, being the sixth-best over its participation in 17 editions. Since the sport was introduced at the CWG in 2002, India has won 20 medals from five campaigns, including the record 8 clinched at Gold Coast 2018.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, who made his debut at the previous edition, is cautiously optimistic about India’s chances at CWG 2022.

“[We won] eight medals last time. It’s not going to be easy to repeat it. The Indian team is really strong in men’s and women’s. If we could win at least 5-6 medals in CWG, it would be fantastic and a very good CWG," Sathiyan told the media during a virtual interaction.

Sathiyan added that the task would not be easy, given the competition this time around and how they will be seeded.

“England have a very strong side and they are playing at home and the Nigeria team is also strong. England’s (Liam) Pitchford and Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna will be our biggest competitors, especially in men’s. Singapore and Canada as well have some good players. So I think we definitely have a very good chance to win medals in every event, but the competition will certainly be intense," Sathiyan said.

This time around we might be seeded three, a little challenging where we might have to meet England in the semis. In singles, too, I and Sharath are seeded three and four. The draw can be a little tricky but it’s not a major issue," he added.

GOING SOLO THE GOAL

Sathiyan, who is world no. 35, feels his ‘main goal’ will be to win a singles medal in Birmingham given that he has a better prospect in doubles, men’s with Sharath Kamal and mixed with Manika Batra.

“Certainly I think we have a big chance in men’s doubles and mixed doubles. We have been performing really well. Personally, for me, singles is a primary goal, this time around, to win a medal. If everything works out and I play my 100 per cent, I’m sure we could win a medal in every event," he said.

Sathiyan had special praise for his senior partner Sharath Kamal, who has won the most number of medals for India in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games.

“I’ve lost count on how many Commonwealth Games he’s played and that kind of experience in the team, how it is like to play in a big match scenario, helps us. And also when he’s playing with us, he is more like a 20-year-old, always having that kind of energy and enthusiasm," Sathiyan said of the 9-time national champion.

