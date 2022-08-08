Home » News » Sports » CWG 2022: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Bags Maiden Commonwealth Games Singles Medal Claiming Bronze

CWG 2022: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Bags Maiden Commonwealth Games Singles Medal Claiming Bronze

By: Sports Desk

News18

Last Updated: August 08, 2022, 19:16 IST

Birmingham (UK)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (AP Photo)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (AP Photo)

Sathiyan avenged his men's doubles final loss against Drinkhall and triumphed 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9.

Advertisement

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bagged his maiden Commonwealth Games singles medal as he won bronze, beating home-favourite Paul Drinkhall 4-3 in front of a packed crowd here.

Sathiyan avenged his men’s doubles final loss against Drinkhall and triumphed 11-9 11-3 11-5 8-11 9-11 10-12 and 11-9.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

The bronze was Sathiyan’s sixth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games since Gold Coast 2018 and back-to-back medals in as many days.

RELATED NEWS

On Sunday, Sathiyan paired up with the veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal to win the men’s doubles silver after going down to the English duo of Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Sports DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news,...Read More

first published: August 08, 2022, 17:55 IST
last updated: August 08, 2022, 19:16 IST