CWG 2022 Live Score Table Tennis Latest Updates: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Leads 3-1 Against Paul Drinkhall; Sharath Kamal to Fight For Gold

India have bright chances of adding two more medals to their tally on Monday with one being assured but Sharath Kamal will give his all to make it gold as settling for silver will not be an option for him. While Sathiyan also has a big task ahead of him to get the bronze for India. He was sensational in the men’s team round and replicated the same in the men’s singles round, however, a defeat in the semifinals cost him the chance to fight for the gold. Now he has an opportunity to finish at the third spot on the podium and cheer for his senior teammate Sharath to get the gold.

Sharath, who had already won gold in Men’s Team competition here, had along with his partner G Sathiyan lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford in the Men’s Doubles final, settling for a silver. Sharath and SAthiyan had lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford 3-2 in a closely fought match, going down 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to settle for a silver medal.

So, the Men’s Singles semifinals was a perfect setting for revenge for the Indians as Sharath was up against Drinkhall and Sathiyan was to play against Pitchford.

Sharath went up first and scored a superb win in a 6-game marathon thriller, winning 4-2.

He started aggressively and surged to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games 11-8, 11-8. He attacked the English paddler and did not give him a chance to get into a rhythm. But Drinkhall was too experienced and fed on the support of the partisan home crowd as he won the third game 11-8, making it 2-1. Sharath widened the margin once again by winning the fourth game 11-7. But Drinkhall was not done yet and won the closely fought fifth game 11-8 to make it 3-2.

However, Sharath could not be thwarted as he won the sixth game 11-8 to seal the victory and reach the final. He won a bronze medal in men’s singles in the 2018 edition and will definitely upgrade his medal.

Sathiyan had a chance of making the final an all-India affair but Pitchford had other ideas. He lost the match 1-4 and will now take on Drinkhall in the bronze medal match on Monday. Sathiyan lost 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 8-=11, 9-11, putting up a great fight in the last three games of the match before narrowly losing.

