CWG 2022 Live Score Table Tennis Latest Updates: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Leads 3-1 Against Paul Drinkhall; Sharath Kamal to Fight For Gold

Live Score CWG 2022 Table Tennis Medal Matches: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the gold medal Table Tennis Match between Sharath Kamal Achanta and Liam Pitchford, and the bronze medal clash between Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Paul Drinkhall in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Read More
Paul Drinkhall takes game four at 10-8 to open his account in the bronze medal fixture.
Sathiyan is closing in at 8-9 as he has picked up the last 3 points.
An unlucky shot that flies past the board after contact with the top of the net hands Paul Drinkhall his 10th point of the game and his first opportunity at game point in this fixture.
Grand play from Drinkhall to take his 5th point in a row to lead 8-5 in game 4.
Sathiyan claims a point followed by Drinkhall to make it 9-6 in favour of the Brit.
Drinkhall draws level at 5-5 as he converts a point off a long rally.
The Brit goes on to win four points on the trot to make it 7-5 in his favour.
Sathiyian is pumped up as he grabs another point to take the lead at 4-3.
Another unforced error from Drinkhall sends Sathiyan two points clear at 5-3.
Game four is evenly poised here at 2-2 as Drinkhll faces a crisis situation.
He eases some pressure off himself with a backhand winner to go 3-2 ahead.
But, Sathiyan hits back immediately to make it 3-3.
5 game points for Sathiyan and he closes the game out at 11-5 on the first time of asking.
Sathiyan leads the tie 3-0.
Sathiyan picks two points right after the break to head game three at 7-4.
He gets another point off his serve to extend his advantage to 8-4 in the third game.
Drinkhall grabs a couple of points to make it 3-5.
The Brit picks up another to close the gap to a point at 4-5 as Sathiyan calls for a time-out to regroup.
Sathiyan is in brilliant touch here as he shows just why he is so highly touted.
He adds another point to extend his lead to 5-1 in game three of this fixture.
Sathiyan leads 4-1 at the interval.
Drinkhall’s entourage calls for a time-out as Sathiyan seems to be in cruise control.
Seven game points to Sathiyan as he reaches 10-3 after 8 straight points.
He picks up his 9th point on the trot to lead by 2 games in the fixture.
Brilliant backhand winner from Sathiyan to go four points clear at 7-3.
Drinkhall gifts the Indian two more points to hand him the lead at 9-3.
Sathiyan is ahead at 5-3 as he comes from behind in game 2.
He adds another point to his tally to make it 6-3 in the Indian’s favour after an unforced error from Drinkhall.
Razor sharp play from Sathiyan to make it 3-3 in game 2 of this bronze medal matchup.
Sathiyan takes the opening game 11-9 to lead the bronze medal fixture.
Sathiyan edges ahead in game 1 as he picked up his 9th point of the game.
He reaches 10 points with his opponent at 8 to give him a couple of game points.
Sathiyan restores balance in game one.
8-all as he holds both his serves.
Sathiyan is inching closer to parity at 6-7.
But, the Indian overpowers a forehand to give Drinkhall the point.
The Brit leads 8-6.
India have bright chances of adding two more medals to their tally on Monday with one being assured but Sharath Kamal will give his all to make it gold as settling for silver will not be an option for him. While Sathiyan also has a big task ahead of him to get the bronze for India. He was sensational in the men’s team round and replicated the same in the men’s singles round, however, a defeat in the semifinals cost him the chance to fight for the gold. Now he has an opportunity to finish at the third spot on the podium and cheer for his senior teammate Sharath to get the gold.
Sharath, who had already won gold in Men’s Team competition here, had along with his partner G Sathiyan lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford in the Men’s Doubles final, settling for a silver. Sharath and SAthiyan had lost to Drinkhall and Pitchford 3-2 in a closely fought match, going down 11-8, 8-11, 3-11, 11-7, 4-11 to settle for a silver medal.
So, the Men’s Singles semifinals was a perfect setting for revenge for the Indians as Sharath was up against Drinkhall and Sathiyan was to play against Pitchford.
Sharath went up first and scored a superb win in a 6-game marathon thriller, winning 4-2.
He started aggressively and surged to a 2-0 lead, winning the first two games 11-8, 11-8. He attacked the English paddler and did not give him a chance to get into a rhythm. But Drinkhall was too experienced and fed on the support of the partisan home crowd as he won the third game 11-8, making it 2-1. Sharath widened the margin once again by winning the fourth game 11-7. But Drinkhall was not done yet and won the closely fought fifth game 11-8 to make it 3-2.
However, Sharath could not be thwarted as he won the sixth game 11-8 to seal the victory and reach the final. He won a bronze medal in men’s singles in the 2018 edition and will definitely upgrade his medal.
Sathiyan had a chance of making the final an all-India affair but Pitchford had other ideas. He lost the match 1-4 and will now take on Drinkhall in the bronze medal match on Monday. Sathiyan lost 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 8-=11, 9-11, putting up a great fight in the last three games of the match before narrowly losing.
